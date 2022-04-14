Tesla Recalls 595,000 Vehicles in the US Over ‘Boombox’ Feature That Allows Drivers to Play Custom Sounds

On Thursday, the government announced safety recalls for almost 595,000 Tesla vehicles in the United States because of the car’s “Boombox” feature. For many of the automobiles, it’s their second recall in recent months. The Boombox function needs another update so that external speakers on the car do not block audible warnings intended for pedestrians.

In February, the auto manufacturer famously headed by business magnate Elon Musk first recalled thousands of cars over the Boombox feature. The company updated Boombox to disable when the cars are in drive, neutral or reverse. Now, government documents revealed that the new recall will disable Boombox when owners utilize a feature that lets them “summon” their Tesla at low speeds. Each recall will be adjusted through online software updates.

What You Need to Know

Tesla has issued a recall over their car’s “Boombox” function

The recall will disable external speakers so they don’t shroud audible warnings for pedestrians

This is the second recall over Tesla’s “Boombox” feature this year

The recalls stem from a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation in recent months

Tesla ‘Boombox’ Recall Impacting Multiple Models

The electric car company’s recall was disclosed in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier today. The newest recall impacts specific Model S, X, and Y vehicles from 2020 to 2022. In addition, the recall covers the Model 3 from 2017 through 2022.

The “Boombox” feature isn’t a primary function of Tesla cars, but is one of many bells and whistles that come in Elon Musk’s futuristic rides. Boombox allowed drivers to play preset and custom sounds over external and internal speakers as the cars travel. According to federal safety standards, this is a violation. Electric cars are required to have pedestrian warning noises since the cars make very little noise when on the road.

In the NHTSA’s investigation into the Tesla models, they found that the Boombox function defied a 2010 ruling by Congress. The government made it a requirement that electric and hybrid vehicles come with pedestrian warning noises. The law also requires that only the automaker or dealers can modify the pedestrian alert sound.

Tesla Robotaxi Vehicle Is Currently Under Development

In other recent Tesla-related news, the electric car manufacturer is currently developing an add-on for their cars that will turn them into a Robotaxi. While opening Tesla’s new Giga Texas factory last week, Elon Musk addressed the news of the Robotaxi technology.

For a while now, drivers have been paying upwards of $12,000 to add a full self-driving feature to their vehicles. For now, even if installed, they can’t utilize the feature. But Musk shared plans to unlock the Robotaxi function in the near future.

The car company has added some new additional features to the function as well as Tesla awaits the government’s regulatory approval. Once approved, owners can send their cars out on the road to serve as fully autonomous ride-share taxis. Think Uber or Lyft without an actual driver in the front seat. Tesla’s CEO thinks all Teslas equipped with the new feature would jump in value to $100,000. While speaking at the event last week, Musk said the Robotaxi function will aid in the U.S.’s efforts to phase out gas-dependent automobiles.

“What I can say is we’re gonna move to truly massive scale – scale that no company has ever achieved in the history of humanity. That has to happen to transition the world to sustainable energy. Massive scale, full self-driving, there’s gonna be a dedicated Robotaxi that’s gonna look quite futuristic,” Elon Musk said.