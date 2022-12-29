Texas Army Veteran Surprised With Community Parade for His 95th Birthday

With her father’s 95th birthday on the horizon, Esmeralda “LaLa” Morales wasn’t sure how she wanted to celebrate. She knew, however, that she wanted to do something big. Ninety-five is a pretty major milestone, after all. It feels like a birthday deserving of something more than a cake and a new tie.

The doting daughter was at a loss. How does one commemorate the incredible life of a Korean War and Vietnam War Army Veteran who’s already celebrated 94 birthdays? “After all these birthdays, we kind of run out of ideas,” LaLa Morales told Fox News. So, she did what any of us would do – she looked to the internet for ideas.

After enlisting the help of her youngest sister, LaLa Morales took to Facebook. There, she asked a local Lake Worth group for ideas and suggestions on the perfect birthday celebration for her father. In no time, the sisters were flooded with ideas, residents from all across the city eager to help honor an Army Veteran.

Before they could choose from the many ideas, however, the post caught the eye of an unexpected user, Lake Worth Mayor Walter Bowen. To their shock and amazement, the sisters received a call from the mayor, who asked to lend a hand with the event. Keeping their father in the dark, the sisters agreed, and Bowen set to work.

The mayor contacted the local fire department, police department, and news station informing them of Army Veteran Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales’ 95th birthday and asking them to join in on the festivities. “We have a very proud military community,” Bowen explained. “Anyone who has served or is serving, we want to celebrate them.”

The Entire City of Lake Worth Joined in to Celebrate Army Veteran’s 95th Birthday

It took a great deal of planning and coordination, but when the big day finally came, the town was ready. On Wednesday, December 7, LaLa Morales helped her father prepare for his interview with the local news station. A crew had traveled to the Morales residence rather than making the 95-year-old travel to them and was waiting right outside the front door.

Sgt. Morales proudly donned his uniform for the interview, welcoming the reporters into his home. He then changed into his military jacket decked out in Army Veteran patches, his daughter asking him to come outside for another surprise. As the decorated Veteran stepped onto his porch, he was met with sirens, eight squad cars, three fire trucks, and two ambulances parading down the street.

“You shouldn’t have to wait ’til the Veterans die to celebrate them,” LaLa said. “Why wait ’til they passed? He was excited to be able to be alive to see this and appreciate it.”

Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales served a tour in Korea and three tours in Vietnam. During his tour in Korea, he was captured and tortured before escaping with several other servicemen. He’s now a father of seven, a grandfather of 15, and a great-grandfather of 23. “He is humble, honorable, respectable, and a family man who always puts his family first,” LaLa said glowingly.

“I was completely surprised,” the Army Veteran later explained. “And I thank the City of Lake Worth for honoring me. I’m not a hero, I just served my country. It was a very emotional day and I truly appreciate it.”