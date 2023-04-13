Texas Dairy Farm Explosion Kills At Least 1,800 Cattle, Critically Injures 1 Person

One person was critically injured and approximately 1,800 cattle were killed after a dairy farm explosion in the Texas Panhandle on Monday (April 10th).

According to Fox News, the Castro County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the cattle had been in a holding area for milking when the explosion occurred at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt.

Officials also revealed very few cows in the holding area survived the incident. “Your count probably is close to that,” Sal Rivera of the Castro County Sheriff’s Office stated about the predicted 1,800 dead cattle. “There’s some that survived, there’s some that are probably injured to the point where they’ll have to be destroyed.”

Authorities then stated they received eight phone calls just before 7:30 p.m. Monday in regards to the explosion and fire. Callers disclosed that some of the farm’s employees were trapped inside the milking building. However, when police arrived on the scene, they discovered only a woman was in the building.

Meanwhile, authorities said the woman was eventually rescued from the milking building and airlifted to UMC Hospital in Lubbock. It was further reported all other dairy employees were accounted for and safe after the explosion.

Rivera added that the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the explosion. “The speculation was probably what they call a honey badger, which is a vacuum that sucks the manure and water out, and possibly that it got overheated and probably the methane and things like that ignited and spread out and exploded and the fire.”

Judge Calls the Texas Dairy Farm Explosion ‘Devastating and Catastrophic’

While speaking to local media outlets, Castro County Judge Mandy Gfeller described the Texas dairy farm explosion as being terrible and devastating.

“The number of animals that were lost and the barn that was lost, I believe that financially, it’s just devastating and catastrophic,” Gfeller reflected.

Gfeller also said that the dairy farm explosion could have been worse if not for first responders. “We’re thankful for our first responders as well as the neighboring counties who sent aid so quickly. I commend their swift response and quick thinking to help save those lives.”

The judge further explained that South Fork Dairy is considered one of Castro County’s largest businesses. She pointed out that the devastation from the explosion goes beyond the farm.

“It employed citizens of our county, and that could impact those citizens,” Gfeller stated. “As far as jobs go, it could impact our tax base for our county and other municipalities and taxing entities. They’re going to have to rebuild in order to be able to sustain that portion.”

Gfeller then added that she was grateful there wasn’t any loss of human life. “I’m just praying for complete restoration for South Fork Dairy.”