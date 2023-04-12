Texas Man Bails on Tech Job to Ride Horse Cross-Country From Austin to Seattle

A young Texas man is following a longstanding family tradition and riding a horse from Austin all the way to Seattle.

Cyril Bertheau, 24, recently called in for a video chat with Fox & Friends from Round Mountain, TX, where he is in the early days of his ride. As he explained, he ditched a six-figure job to take the adventure, and he doesn’t regret it one bit.

“It’s a family tradition for each one of the oldest sons of my family on my dad’s side, the Bertheau, to do a great big adventure. And it’s kind of a rite of passage, if you will,” he shared. “So my great-grandfather started it, and then my grandfather, then my dad, and then now it’s me. So I combined that with my love for horses and horsemanship that I’ve been riding for years and just went for it.”

When Bertheau decided to traverse the country on horseback, he went all in. Instead of taking the “unlimited PTO” that his tech employer offered, he ditched the position altogether. Then, he bought a horse from Craigslist, named it Shiok, and got to training.

The urban cowboy threw himself a sendoff party on April 9 and began what he hopes is a 100-day trip. After beginning in Austin’s Zilker Park, he headed towards New Mexico. From there, he will ride the roads of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho before arriving in Seattle.

The Cowboy Says His 100-Day Horse Ride is His ‘Rite of Passage’

Once he and Shiok reach the Emerald City, they will hang out for about a week before turning around and riding back to Austin. Bertheau shared that what he’s doing is his “rite of passage.”

His father actually spent three years traveling the world using several means of transportation beginning in 1984. He remembers getting postcards in the mail from the Middle East, Asia, and more.

Though the journey has only just begun, he has already experienced troubles. For example, after trying to walk Shiok through a muddy trail, the horse spooked and bolted, and that led to an all-out chase. He also had an encounter with an angry dog, which he documented on Instagram. But he believes the experiences will help him grow into a stronger person.

“I see this as a challenge, mental, physical, spiritual,” he continued. “So I think I’m going to learn about myself. I think I’m going to learn about the country I live in, the people I live with. I’m going to have what seems like insurmountable challenges ahead, and I’m just going to be ready to face them.”

“I think people go to university and I sort of take this as the university of life. I’m just going to put myself in tough spots and I think I’ll be a better man afterward.”

If you want to follow Bertheau and Shiok as they brave the lonely trails, follow Bertheau on Instagram or TikTok.