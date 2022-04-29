Texas Rancher Offers Free Land to Elon Musk for a New Twitter HQ

A Texas rancher wants Elon Musk to move Twitter to the Lone Star state, and he’s offering his own land as an incentive. Jim Schwertner, president and CEO of massive livestock brokerage Schwertner Farms, Inc., offered up a large tract of land just north of Austin for free. All Musk must do is move Twitter’s operations from the Bay Area of California into Texas, The Hill reports.

At a glance

The Texas rancher and businessman offered 100 acres of his own land for free as part of the incentive deal

Local stakeholders in and around the Austin area sound hopeful that Musk will bring Twitter to Texas

Musk relocated Tesla and The Boring Company to Texas in recent years

“Elon, Move Twitter to Schwertner, TX , 38 miles North of Austin and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE,” Schwertner tweeted on Tuesday.

Elon, Move twitter to Schwertner, TX , 38 miles North of Austin and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE. https://t.co/lh5wD941Uw — Jim Schwertner (@JimSchwertner1) April 26, 2022

The cattle baron also said that Musk could choose whichever 100 acres he pleased amongst the more than 20,000 available acres.

“We think this is a place to have new technology,” Schwertner said. “This has always been a rural area for agriculture, but it’s changing fast. And so we thought why not let Elon Musk be the catalyst to make it happen? We have a lot of land. This area is really growing. We have affordable housing, and I thought it’d be an excellent opportunity for him and for us.”

Schwertner also said he is a big proponent of Musk, personally and professionally.

“Elon Musk is the greatest thing that ever happened to Texas and central Texas,” Schwertner said. “When he came here from California and brought SpaceX and Tesla, and then The Boring Company, it’s a big boom for Texas and central Texas.”

If Elon Musk brings Twitter to Texas, three of his core businesses will operate closely together

Other area businessmen agree and believe that the Musk and Schwertner could work well together on the deal. Precinct 4 Williamson County Commissioner Russ Boles said Schwertner is “more than just a rancher.”

“Jim is a successful businessman and someone who can deliver on his 100-acre offer,” he said.

News of Musk’s impending purchase prompted a wave of speculation as to the future headquarters of Twitter, and then courtship from some of Texas’ biggest names.

“Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted from his campaign account on Monday.

Tesla currently operates out of Travis county, and The Boring Company operates out of Pflugerville. Laura Huffman, president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, said the speculation comes as no surprise to her.

“It’s no surprise that there is speculation about Elon Musk moving Twitter’s headquarters to one of, if not the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country; especially after having already announced relocating Tesla here,” Huffman said. She specifically cited the area’s talent pipeline and education system, plus a “dynamic live/work culture,” as reasons to relocate.

As for Schwertner and his offer, the rancher and businessman said he thinks the time is right to bring some business diversity to the area.

“We’re ready for some diversity in our community, and I think the time is right,” Schwertner said. “No phone call yet, but I’m standing by.”