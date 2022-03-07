Texas Veteran Sending Camo To Ukrainians Says Donations Have Been Pouring In

Following the launch of his campaign to help the Ukraine military forces against the Russian invasion by donating camo, U.S. veteran Eric Mercade states that donations are pouring in after his TV appearance.

Fox News reports that the U.S. veteran recently made an appearance on Fox & Friends to share details about his camo fundraising efforts for Ukraine’s armed forces. He states his appearance on the show helped make donations, as well as phone calls, “pour” in. “I’m currently looking for more manufacturers and have reached out to two other companies. Now that I can afford to ahem much more camouflage [made].”

U.S. Veteran Talks Sending Camo to Ukraine During the Russian Invasion

The U.S. veteran further explains that he is now looking to manufacture ghillie suits for snipers as well as camp jackets to add to his list of camo hoodies. All of which will go to Ukraine. Following Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, the veteran, who served in the military for 27 years, says that’s when he sought to help the Ukrainians the best way he could. He then sent 30 camp hoodies that his company designed.

“I’ve also talked with a few people wanting to help me collect camouflage clothing that people can donate to drop-off spots,” Mercade says.“One will be located in Buda, Texas, right outside of Austin, and at my shop at the Fredericksburg trade days.”

Meanwhile, Mercade states that some donors of the Ukraine camo initiative are looking to purchase apparel from him themselves. However, the U.S. veteran says he’s focusing on sending supplies to the Ukrainians for now. “I’m telling everyone not now. To me, for every one American who gets one of these, one less Ukrainian will get one!”

Mercade went on to add that he is also very careful with how he responds to some of the offers coming his way. “I have two phone calls to make after work to see how others can help,” he explains. “Someone from either Madison Square Garden or Times Square, New York City, reached out to me to see if I was marketing in that area. I do have to be careful with those. I don’t want to use the donation money for that. All donations will go to manufacturing and shipping.”