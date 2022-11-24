Thanksgiving 2022: What Restaurants Are Open?

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a day full of cooking, eating, and enjoying family. However, not everyone is up to the task of tackling a holiday feast. Luckily, some restaurants are open on Thanksgiving. These establishments will let you get all the turkey, dressing, and fellowship you’re looking for without any of the hassle that comes with cooking or cleaning up after the big meal.

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

Hungry folks across the country will be able to hit one of these restaurants on Thanksgiving. Some are even serving traditional holiday dinners. If you’re looking for something other than turkey and all the fixings, you’ll be able to get that as well.

Cracker Barrel

If you’re looking for a sit-down restaurant serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, look no further than Cracker Barrel. This Southern staple will be open during regular hours today. Additionally, they start serving Thanksgiving dinner at 11 AM. So, no matter how early you’d like to eat, Cracker Barrel has you covered.

Waffle House: The Restaurant That Never Closes, Even for Thanksgiving

Waffle House is one of those restaurants that almost never closes, even on Thanksgiving. In fact, it takes a natural disaster or something equally as drastic to make this establishment close its doors. You won’t find a traditional Thanksgiving dinner here, but their hash browns and waffles are guaranteed to hit the spot.

Golden Corral

If you’re looking for a restaurant that serves Thanksgiving dinner buffet style, Golden Corral is the place. According to Today, the chain will be open from 11 AM to 4 PM today. GC’s holiday buffet features turkey, ham, roast beef, and all the traditional sides. They’ll even have pumpkin pie. Additionally, the buffet will feature all of the chain’s everyday offerings.

Bonanza and Ponderosa Restaurants Will Be Open for Thanksgiving

If you’re looking for a restaurant with some Western flare this Thanksgiving, you’re in luck. Sister chains Bonanza and Ponderosa will be open for the holiday. Both steakhouses will be serving their usual menu as well as a Thanksgiving buffet complete with turkey, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce.

Ruth’s Chris

Are you looking for a restaurant that’s a little more upscale this Thanksgiving? Head to your closes Ruth’s Chris. The steakhouse will be serving a top-notch holiday spread. This year’s menu consists of a starter (Caesar steak salad, house salad, or lobster bisque), turkey complete with Ruth’s sausage herb stuffing and homemade turkey gravy, and sides (garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole, or green beans with roasted garlic). Additionally, they’ll serve pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream for dessert. To make it even better, the meal also includes leftovers to take home.