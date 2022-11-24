Thanksgiving 2022: What Stores Are Open?

It happens to all of us. You wake up on Thanksgiving Day, start your lunch or dinner preparations, and realize you forgot the potatoes. Or the cinnamon. Or the butter. If you forgot the turkey, you might be out of luck. But if a grocery run is in your morning plans, you should be able to snag just about anything else you need. Though most stores are operating under reduced hours, many are staying open for at least a portion of Thanksgiving 2022.

Here’s a list of grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day. Keep in mind that, unless the hours are listed, you should check with your local location for potentially limited hours.

Acme

Albertsons

Amigo’s

City Market (Open until 4 p.m.)

Food Lion (Open until 3 p.m.)

Fred Meyer (Open until 4 p.m.)

The Fresh Market

Giant Food Stores (Open until 2 p.m.)

H-E-B (Open until noon)

Harris Teeter (Open until 2 p.m.)

Jewel Osco

King Soopers (Open until 4 p.m.)

Kroger (Open until 4 p.m.)

Lucky Supermarkets

Market Street

Pavilions

Safeway

Vons

Tom Thumb

United Supermarkets

Whole Foods

Now, most of us have a 24-hour Walmart in our area but don’t count on the big box store for your Thanksgiving 2022 needs. Walmart is closed in observance of Turkey Day, along with the following grocery/big box stores:

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale

Costco

Natural Grocers

Target

Trader Joe’s

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard,” Target CEO Brian Cornell explained in a statement last year. “Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides.”

Other Stores Open for Thanksgiving 2022

In an effort to give their employees time with their families (and a well-deserved break from holiday shopping madness), most stores are closed for Thanksgiving 2022. However, there are still a few places where you can pick up a bottle of Aspirin if you overdid it with the eggnog.

The stores with their lights on (temporarily) for Thanksgiving include:

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Wawa

Again, hours may differ by location. Be sure to check your local store’s hours before hopping in the car.