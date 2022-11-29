the-brewing-company-that-is-giving-free-christmas-trees-to-veterans-and-soldiers

Westminster, Massachusetts’ Wachusett Brewing Company is celebrating this year’s holiday season by giving free Christmas trees to veterans and soldiers.

According to CBS, Wachusett Brewing Company is teaming up with local non-profit, Operation Service, to provide free Christmas trees to veterans as well as active servicemen and servicewomen. Matt Quinlan, Director of Operations at the brewery spoke about the initiative. “We have several folks on staff who are veterans. My father was a Vietnam war vet. Things are expensive now of days. People are having a hard time making ends meet. We can lighten their burden a bit.”

Veterans and active service people may register on Wachusett Brewing Company’s website to receive their Christmas trees. “To thank and honor our service members, we are partnering with Operation Service to donate 50 trees to veterans and military families. Since we have a limited supply, only the first 50 requests can be fulfilled. The first 50 donation requests will be notified that they can pick up their tree on December 3rd between 11 AM-3 PM.”

Since 2010, Operation Service has provided discounted trees through local vendors. Eventually, the trees became free. The nonprofit will have 50 to 60 trees available on Saturday (December 3rd) at Wachusett Brewing Company. Although the trees did cost more due to inflation, the organizers were prepared. “We are fundraising all year long,” Joe Firmani, Founder of Operation Service, stated. “We start the beginning of the year, and we don’t stop because we don’t want to let anyone down. ”

Along with the distribution of trees, Wachusett Brewing Company will be offering a special beer for the event. A portion of the proceeds from the beer will be donated to a charity. Firmani said free trees are available following the event as well.

Operation Service Celebrates 12th Anniversary Prior to the Big Tree Event With Wachusett Brewing Company

Prior to the big event at Wachusett Brewing Company, Joe Firmani and the rest of the Operation Service team celebrated the non-profit’s 12th anniversary.

In a Facebook post, Firmani and his team shared, “Who knew 12 years ago 20 trees bought through the Gardeners Spot would have sparked Operation Service. We can’t thank the community and our partners enough for the continued growth of the organization and more important the Trees for Soldiers program. We have have met so many great people and continue to make life long friends!”

Firmani also shared with WCVB the story behind the nonprofit. “The idea is to thank our servicemen and women, active and veteran. We started in 2010 as just a way to give back. We loved being able to show our community and our community of veterans that people actually care about what they do.”

Keith Jackson with the Massachusetts VFW also praised the nonprofit. “We’ve seen where soldiers have been deployed and their wives have come in and got the trees for the kids and it’s really really a nice gesture.”