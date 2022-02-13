‘The Conners’: Here’s Why Darlene Shouldn’t Be Mad at Mark

Yes, Mark Healy crossed some ethical boundaries when he started ghostwriting essays this season on The Conners. But Darleen shouldn’t be mad about it. Because let’s face it—a younger Darlene would have cooked up the exact same scheme.

To give a little backstory, 14-year-old Mark is a bright and determined high school freshman. And because of that, he plans on heading off to college in four years to earn himself a diploma. However, he knows that it would be virtually impossible for The Conners to pay for his education.

So while anticipating that he’d have to cover the hefty tuition fees on his own, he did what any well-meaning kid would do. He got a job. But instead of picking up some shifts at the local diner, he started his own morally ambiguous business.

Being the talented writer that he is, Mark began a ghostwriting service. And his clients were rich seniors who didn’t want to write their own college admission essays.

When Darlene learned about the project, she got a bit heated. In her opinion, what he did was unethical. And furthermore, it gave rich kids an even easier shot at higher education. But Mark disagreed with his mom. He argued that ghostwriting was his only shot at a degree. And on top of that, it wasn’t illegal and probably didn’t even give his clients much help at getting into their dream school.

And Mark made a lot of good points during his conversation. But that shouldn’t have even mattered. Because as the writers failed to point out, a young, snarky, anti-establishment Darlene would have hatched the same plan on Roseanne.

So her anger was a bit hypocritical. And it created a huge flaw in her persona. While we’d expect most parents would feel exactly how Darlene did, the storyline should have been used as a way for the mother-son duo to bond over their sinister—yet crafty—personalities.

Mark and Darleen’s Storyline on ‘The Conners’ Gets Even More Confusing

The unbelievable pre-college storyline didn’t get much better after Darlene calmed down either. Because once she realized that she needed to help Mark pay for college, she came up with a glaringly impossible plan of her own.

Since college tuition costs are already sky-high and rising by the day, Darlene Conner knew straight away that she would never be able to save enough money herself. So she started looking for ways to get her son a full-ride scholarship.

After digging around on the internet, she learned that most schools need musicians who play obscure instruments to complete their orchestras. So Darleen decided that Mark is going to master the contrabassoon.

The problem with that plan is that Darlene intends on purchasing the woodwind instrument for her son, which will cost her $15,000 to $30,000. Considering that’s as much as a year or more of college, it seems unlikely that she’d be able to come up with that cash.