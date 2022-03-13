The IRS Is Furiously Trying to Hire Workers to Handle Tax Return Backlog

If you’ve noticed your tax return is a bit late, you’re not alone. The Internal Revenue Service is experiencing a major backlog this season with hundreds of thousands of tax returns to process. This comes after a bogged up 2021 where the service was already trying to process a plethora of tax returns. Because of this, the IRS says they’re hiring new workers to help.

What to Know

The IRS will hold virtual job interviews in order to fill 10,000 positions on the spot

The postings are listed for Austin, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri and Ogden, Utah

The decision comes after a backlog of millions of tax returns

Virtual Interviews will take place on March 16, 23 and 30

According to Fox Business, the IRS is holding several hiring events to help with the backlog of tax returns this season. And they’re entirely willing to train applicants with little experience.

The agency announced this week that processing centers in Austin, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Ogden, Utah would be hiring several candidates to fill the positions.

No prior tax experience is required, the agency also says.

“It’s an exciting time to work for the Internal Revenue Service,” IRS Taxpayer Experience Officer and Wage and Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin said in a statement, via Fox. “Those who wish to work with customer service as their focus are encouraged to apply. This is gratifying work – as these newly hired individuals will process tax returns and deliver refunds to the nation’s taxpayers.”

Anyone who’s interested can attend a virtual interview on March 16, 23 or 30, according to the news outlet. Those who seem promising will further be offered a job on the spot – as the IRS is in dire need of help this “challenging tax season.”

Additionally, there will also be two in-person interview sessions in Ogden, Austin and Kansas City.

As of this year, there are more than 10 million tax returns in addition to 4 million business tax returns being processed, dating as far back as last year.

Further, to aid this dilemma, the IRS plans to fill 10,000 spots where they can. Though the service has worked in a timely manner prior to the pandemic, it hasn’t increased in staff since 1970.

Now the demands are such that the agency must bring on more people to deal with the backlog that keeps piling up.

Though the agency plans on making changes this tax season, it likely won’t make a difference. That is, until next year when things even out.

Until the IRS can fill necessary positions, citizens should expect a slow tax season – or even a delay in their tax return. Despite these issues, the tax deadline has also not been extended.