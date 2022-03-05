The IRS Has Sent Out Nearly 30 Million Tax Refunds This Year Worth Billions: What to Know

Though the IRS predicted delays ahead of this year’s season, nearly 30 million tax refunds have already been distributed. And as long as you take special care while filing your return, you can expect to see your refund within three weeks.

What to Know

The IRS will send out most tax refunds within 21 days. However, there can be delays.

The average refund amount is up from last year.

You can follow your return status using an online tool.

The IRS is Ahead of Schedule

Because of a major backlog with last year’s returns, the Internal Revenue Service expected serious delays while processing 2021 returns. But fortunately, workers have been able to keep up with demands.

Currently, 45.4 million people have filed their taxes this season. And of those, close to 30 million have already received their refunds.

What’s best is that the average check is higher than last year’s, which has come as a pleasant surprise for some. According to a Bankrate survey, 29% of Americans feared that their refund would be smaller. But the average payment as of Feb. 25 was $3,473—a $685 jump from 2020.

Though, it is important to note that the number will change between now and the April 18th deadline.

Certain Factors will Affect Your IRS Tax Refunds

For those of you who haven’t started working on your taxes, or are still waiting on your checks, the IRS will likely send the money within 21 days of filing. However, there are a few factors that could cause a delay.

If you request a paper check over a direct deposit, you will definitely wait longer. And the same is true if you do not file electronically. In both of those cases, it could take six to eight weeks to get your money.

If you’ve been a victim of identity theft, extra steps will be needed. And that will slow down the process. Also, filing errors will, of course, create a delay as well.

The IRS expects stimulus and child tax credit payments to cause the most errors.

“We urge extra attention to those who received an economic impact payment or an advance child tax credit last year,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays.”

In fact, the agency has already sent out about 7.4 million “math error” notices to people who reported those numbers incorrectly. And many of those people are still waiting for resolutions.

If you’re waiting for your payment, visit the “Where’s My Refund?” online tool for more information. You can expect to see updates around 24 hours after you submit your online filing or four weeks after sending a paper return.