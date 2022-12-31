The Mega Millions Jackpot Skyrocketed to Over $785M After No Winner Was Picked This Week

After yet another week of no Mega Millions lottery winner being announced, the jackpot has again skyrocketed to $785 million. The potential winner’s fund will now roll over to next year after no one had the winning tickets on Friday. An estimated $100 million will be added on to the $685 million prize from Wednesday.

One of the major reasons the pool of funds has gotten so large is because

The odds of actually winning the Mega Millions jackpot is believed to be 1 in about 302.6 million – or otherwise almost impossible. Whoever wins the big prize canl choose to receive annuity installments or they can opt for a one-time cash payment. With the first option, the winning funds would be distributed annually over the course of the next 30 years. If the winning participant chooses the immediate payment plan instead, they would take home $395 million.

The New Year’s Day lottery is now the largest potential jackpot since the $2.04 million prize was won in California back in November. According to Michigan Live, only three times in history has the Mega Millions jackpot eclipsed the $700 million figure. In each of those prize pools eventually grew to be worth over $1 billion.

Mega Millions Jackpot Was Worth Almost $650 Million Earlier This Week

Wednesday night marked the 21st straight Mega Millions drawing without any participants matching together all the required winning numbers. Now the next big chance for someone to win the jackpot prize will go down on January 1st, 2023. The odds of the stars actually alining to win the Mega Millions lottery is estimated to be at about 1 in 302.6 million, but it’s the biggest long shots that are the most worth winning.

The winner of a previous Mega Millions drawing earlier had their winnings held up due to some technical issues with the lottery’s software system.

However, lottery aficionados were obviously frustrated to find out there was a major delay with the drawing last Monday night. The issue was resolved by first thing Tuesday morning though. It was later revealed that a malfunction in Minnesota’s identification verification system was what clogged things up. Now, Minnesota Lottery officials are speaking out about the snafu. They said that an issue with the lottery’s two-tiered verification system caused the Powerball drawing delay, but everything is on the right track for a more streamlined process in 2023.