‘The View’ Alum Meghan McCain Rips Elon Musk on Behalf of ‘Ordinary Americans’: Here’s Why

In an essay for the Daily Mail, Meghan McCain criticized Elon Musk for his remarks about increasing the number of children in his family. As it stands, Musk has eight known children. However, on July 7th he took to Twitter to imply he was adding more.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.



A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.” Elon Musk was apparently responding to recent news that he secretly welcomed twins last year. If this is true, he would have ten children in total. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk quipped. These were similar to the sentiments he expressed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2021. In the interview, he urged people to have more kids.

Meanwhile, entertainer Nick Cannon also weighed in on having a large brood. The tv personality and actor has seven children with an eighth on the way. He replied to Musk’s tweet, “Right there with you my Brother!” Elon was clearly pleased with Cannon’s tweet. ‘Congrats on your family! We must expand the scope & scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish & understand the nature of the Universe,” Mush replied. “Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!’

Eventually, Elon Musk added more tweets to his thread. “Kids are worth it if at all possible. I’m planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly.”

McCain takes issue with Elon Musk’s underpopulation jokes

Meghan McCain quickly responded to the pair of prolific fathers in an essay for The Daily Mail. In her assessment, the Twitter exchange between Cannon and Musk was the “creepiest tag team tweet thread in history.” McCain also wrote, “This is flat-out weird.”

“This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet,” McCain wrote. She goes on to break down the economics of Musk using surrogate mothers. “The average cost of a surrogate can range from $90,000 to $130,000 depending on the individual arrangements,” she points out. “Musk may have the resources to support three families, but obviously most do not.”

McCain doesn’t seem to have a problem with Elon Musk as an individual but seems to question urging his followers to have large families. “[Elon Musk] is the wealthiest man on the planet, he certainly can largely do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, however he wants, but don’t for a minute think that ordinary Americans relate to this at all.” She further elaborates at the close of her essay. “Yes, if you are willing and able, have as many children as possible. But not because Elon Musk says so.”