This Young Doctor Stayed in Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion to Help Save Lives: ‘It’s Our Country’

One young doctor in Ukraine has decided she won’t abandon her country and evacuate. Instead, she’s staying in a rented apartment to offer medical advice and send supplies to troops and civilians trapped on the front lines. To her, saving just one life would make the sacrifice worthwhile. But through her work, she’s likely helped hundreds or more.

“It’s our country,” she told NPR. “It’s our home. We can’t leave. I hope the war will end as soon as possible.”

A neurologist is offering free tela-medical help from an apartmnet in Lutsk, just outside of Poland.

The doctor fled the capital city of Kyiv when the invasion first began.

After realize she couldn’t save enough lives remotely, she began sending medical supplies to doctors who stayed behind.

Aleksandra Shchebet is Ensuring that Doctors in Kyiv Have Medical Supplies to Help Those on the Front Lines

Doctor Aleksandra Shchebet remembers exactly where she was when she learned that Russia was invading Ukraine. She woke up on the morning of February 24th to the sound of bombs near her home in Kyiv.

But she didn’t realize what was happening until her father called to tell her that war broke out.

“It took me a few hours to realize it’s not a joke, it’s not a bad movie and I’m in it already,” she told NPR’s Goats and Sodas.

At first, she thought she could wait it out in a friend’s bomb shelter. But as the tensions escalated throughout the day, Shcebet realized she had to leave the city. So that night, she and her entire family packed into two cars and drove to Lutsk, which lies just outside of Poland.

From there, she was able to find an apartment to rent. And that’s where she stayed.

Feeling desperate to put her medical knowledge to use, the doctor set up a consultation service that she runs online and over the phone. People can call her any time, at no cost. But one night, a woman called when her grandmother suffered a stroke. And with that experience, she knew she had to do more.

The woman needed a hospital, but she was caught in an air raid. The doctor instructed the caller to wait until it was safe and then get to a hospital.

“I didn’t know what to say,” Shchebet continued. “So I suppose she will be dead in a few hours,” she recalled thinking. “And I felt devastated.”

With that, Schebet knew she needed to do more. So she began to lead a group of volunteers who send food and medical supplies deep into Ukraine, where doctors are struggling to keep patients alive. Every morning, she heads to a concrete warehouse where she sorts, counts, and packs boxes.

With every shipment, she believes at least one person will be saved.

“I know this medication will go to [a] Kyiv hospital to the surgery department,” the doctor shared. “And I know the sewing kit will be used by a surgeon. And somehow, it will save a life of someone. Maybe it will be a soldier, or maybe it will be a civilian, but it will save somebody’s life.”

Some of her family members now have the opportunity to evacuate to a bordering country. But Aleksandra Shchebet has no intention of going with them. Instead, she’ll continue getting supplies to the front lines until the invasion ends.

And she believes in Ukraine and has hope that everyone inside will get through.

“We will survive,” she continued. “And we will build a new country very soon.”