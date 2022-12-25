Thousands of Flights Canceled on Christmas Eve Amid Dangerous Winter Weather

Bad news for holiday travelers. Thousands of flights were reportedly canceled on Christmas Eve amid dangerous winter weather.

According to the flight traffic website, Flight Aware, a total of 5,357 flights were canceled on Saturday (December 24th) as a result of the weather. The total delayed flights of the day were 16,678. NBC News further reported that Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Denver International are among the most impacted airports.

The Christmas Eve flight cancellations happened just days after more than 2,200 flights were canceled nationwide during the crazy winter weather. Chicago and Denver saw a significant amount of flight cancellations due to the storm. CBS News then stated that airlines warned that the snow, ice, high winds, and cold temperatures would impact travel. This was especially for Seattle to Boston to North Carolina

CBS News further revealed that American, Southwest, United, Delta, Spirit, JetBlue, Alaska, and other airlines issued weather waivers for dozens of destinations around the country. The move allows travelers to change their departures without paying a change fee or difference in fare.

Meanwhile, NBC News also reports that all mainline flights out of Portland International Airport have been canceled through midnight. It was further noted that a significant number of regional flights were also expected to cancel throughout the day. This was due to freezing rain conditions in Portland.

Along with flight cancellations, Greyhouse reported that its scheduled bus services would be canceled Saturday and Sunday. This was due to the winter weather in the upper Northeast and Pacific Northwest areas.

American Airlines Offers Extra Pay For Crews Working Peak Holidays to Help With Staffing Issues

Along with cancellations, there’s been a struggle with keeping up with staffing issues for Airlines. American Airlines reportedly offered extra pay for crews working on peak holidays in order to combat the issues.

“It’s all hands on deck to ensure our customers are cared for during the holiday travel season, including when severe weather hits,” American Airlines revealed. “Critical to our preparations was sizing the airline for the resources we have available and operating conditions we face, as well as being able to react quickly to get our customers on their way once the weather clears.”