Thousands of Officers Honor Fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper

Thousands of officers honored a fallen Massachusetts police officer during her funeral following her sudden death on Interstate 93.

According to CBS Boston, Massachusetts State Trooper, Tamar Bucci, reportedly died while helping a stranded driver on Interstate 93 on March 4th. While assisting the driver, a tanker truck hit Bucci’s cruiser. She was 34-years-old at the time of her passing. The funeral for the Massachusetts police officer was held on Tuesday (March 8th). More than 2,000 police officers were in attendance for the event.

At a Glance

Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci passed away after a tanker slammed into her cruiser on Interstate 93 in Stoneham.

At the time, the Massachusetts State Trooper stopped in the breakdown lane to help a driver.

The six pallbearers at the Massachusetts State Trooper’s funeral were all female troopers who were her classmate during training.

This is the first all-female pallbearer contingent for the Massachusetts State Patrol line of duty funeral service.

A touching moment, as over 2,000 law enforcement officers salute Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci as her casket is carried into Revere church.



Trooper Bucci was killed in the line of duty last Thursday while attempting to help a stopped motorist.pic.twitter.com/SHEjlZw6oX — Outsider (@outsider) March 10, 2022

Speaking about Bucci’s passing, Massachusetts State Lt. Col., Christopher Mason, stated, “It was obvious that a stellar career marked by achievement, increasing levels of responsibility and rank awaited her.”

Patrick McNamara, President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, also had some words about Bucci. “It’s not easy to lose a colleague, a friend. It’s been tough for us.”

Massachusetts Police Officer’s Funeral Makes History

Along with the thousands of attendees, the funeral of Massachusetts police officer Bucci made history. The six pallbearers consisted of female troopers who were in Bucci’s training class. They were all the first all-female pallbearer contingent for the Massachusetts State Patrol line of duty funeral service.

Bucci’s stepfather, Jim Burditt, spoke about the pallbearers and the special tribute to the late police officer. “She’s looking down, feeling proud, and smiling at each and every one of you. I also know she’s probably saying, ‘It’s about time you ladies carry me.”

Lt. Col. Mason went on to say that Bucci’s fellow police officers are going to miss her demeanor. “She was just really a decent, good person. Somebody you would want to have as a co-worker. Somebody you would want to represent your agency. And somebody you would want to serve the public. She really was a trooper forties that we are in now. So that is what makes this such a great loss for the Massachusetts State Police and of course, the Bucci Family.”

Mason went on to add, “It’s been a difficult week. It certainly highlights for the troopers the danger of the job. And it really has a ripple effect. The loved ones that stay at home that bear that burden of worry while we’re on patrol. It impacts them greatly.”

The media outlet notes that around 2,000 police officers came to pay their respects at Trooper Bucci’s wake on Tuesday afternoon.