Thousands of Classified JFK Documents Set to Be Released: Report

Nearly 60 years after JFK was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, thousands of the 35th U.S. President’s classified documents are set to be released.

According to the DailyMail, among the more than 15,000 JFK classified files to be released include “smoking-gun proof” of a CIA operation that actually involved the late President’s assassin. President Biden previously ordered a review of the documents and delayed the documents’ release. However, a large batch of files will be released by December 15th. A total of 1,500 files were released on the same date in 2021.

Jefferson Morley, the Vice President of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which is a source for assassination records, spoke to the DailyMail. He revealed that there are at least 16,000 documents that are still classified. He claimed that 44 of the documents contain information in regard to a covert CIA program relating to Cuba. The program is said to directly involve Oswald.

A New York Lawyer Files Lawsuit Against the Biden Administration In Order to Get the JFK Classified Documents Release

Larry Schnapf, a New York lawyer, filed the lawsuit against the Biden administration and the National Archives in October. In the lawsuit’s documentation, Schnapf is demanding the release of all-JFK classified documents.

Schnapf told Politico he was impressed by the aggressiveness of the National Archives officials in attempting to force the CIA, FBI, and other agencies to abide by the 1992 Freedom of Information Act. This law calls for the declassification of all assassination-related documents within 25 years. The deadline was reached in October 2017. However, Schnapf said that the information remains classified today. This act also only “feeds a lot of the more bizarre conspiracy theories” in regard to JFK’s death.

CBS News reports that President Biden cited security concerns when it came to the JFK files being released. “Temporary continued postponement is necessary,” Biden stated. “To protect against identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure.”

The Mary Ferrell Foundation did release a statement claiming that President Biden and National Archives are failing to publish redactions. And the records act’s initial timelines breached its mandates. “These failures have resulted in confusion, gaps in the records, over-classification, and outright denial of thousands of assassination-related files, five years after the law’s deadline for full disclosure.”

A spokesperson at the CIA responded to the lawsuit in a statement to CBS News. “The CIA continues to engage in the established process to determine the appropriate next steps with respect to any previously-unreleased CIA information in the JFK Act collection, in accordance with the JFK Act and President Biden’s October 2021 memorandum. ”