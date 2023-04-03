Thousands of Nashville Students Rally at State Capitol a Week After School Shooting

On Monday, Nashville students marched out of their classrooms to observe the one-week anniversary of the Covenant School shooting last week. Nashville’s WKRN 2 reports that student activists urged their peers to walk out of class at precisely 10:13 a.m., marching towards the Capitol to take action against gun violence in Tennessee.

March for Our Lives, a philanthropic organization dedicated to taking action on gun violence that was established in the wake of the 2018 Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, has requested Nashville students to leave their classrooms and speak out about their expectations of gun safety from legislators.

In the wake of the walkout, students, their families, and other allies assembled at Tennessee’s Capitol to demonstrate. With signs in hand, students solemnly read aloud the names of those killed during The Covenant School shooting last week. Before the crowd ventured into the Capitol building, several speakers addressed them from a podium.

Governor Bill Lee recently voiced his support for upgraded school security. He promised $140 million to public schools so they may hire School Resource Officers and highly-trained guards. Furthermore, he established a new grant fund benefiting both public and nonpublic institutions as well as increasing mental health funding. This marks the first time Lee has addressed the media since then.

Tennessee’s Governor addressed the school shooting previously on YouTube

On Tuesday, Lee posted a video on YouTube to give his thoughts about the tragedy. Lee expressed his grief for the six victims who had been lost in his address. “Some parents woke up without children, children woke up without parents and without teachers. Spouses woke up without their loved ones,” he said.



Governor Lee recently declared that a $140 million budget amendment was passed. This will transfer the significant weight of school safety from educators, schools, and school divisions. “There is no excuse to not have a guard at every school,” the governor explained. With this new grant, public and non-public schools in the state will be able to make major improvements to their physical security measures.

Lastly, the state would double its current funding for mental health resources if this measure is implemented. This increased investment would enable each county to employ multiple liaisons instead of just one. The governor expressed that this year’s budget allocated funds to hire one Homeland Security agent in each county. This is meant to “prevent threats before they become tragedies.” Furthermore, the budget would boost accountability surrounding school safety to guarantee that all exterior doors were closed and secured while classes were in session.

When posed with the question of whether he would endorse a “red flag” law on gun control, Lee declared that something everyone should be able to agree upon was that “a person who is a threat to themselves or a threat to others should not have access to weapons.” However, he said was determined to find a way of achieving that goal without violating constitutional rights.