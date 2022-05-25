Tim McGraw Makes Powerful Statement in Wake of Uvalde, Texas School Shooting

Another message about the tragedy in Texas. This time, Tim McGraw opened up about the shooting in Uvalde that claimed so many lives. McGraw is the latest country music star to put out a message. There isn’t much one can say, but the statement was honest.

Tim McGraw on Uvalde

Tim McGraw is the latest celebrity to release a message about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary School

The shooting left at least 21 dead, mostly schoolchildren, after a gunman made his way into the school

There has been an outpouring of messages in the wake of the tragedy

Uvalde, Texas is the hometown of Matthew McConaughey

It wasn’t a short message like the one that Darius Rucker tweeted out. McGraw put a lot of thought and effort into his message and that is clear as you read through it. The message, below, was shared on Twitter in a text graphic.

“I cannot even fathom the pain the families in Uvalde are feeling,” McGraw’s message says. “To me, this isn’t about political sides, personal freedoms, or beliefs. We, as human beings, need to realize that we have a disease that needs recognition, treatment, and a cure. I’m not intelligent enough to know what that cure is, but I am intelligent enough, as most people are, to understand that we must have real, unbiased dialogue and action about what/how to work toward a solution.”

His message went on to condemn divisiveness during this time, and for people to come together to find a solution to the school shooting problem. It is just awful to see another one of these stories in the news. Of course, McGraw isn’t the only one that has come out with a message to Americans.

As I mentioned earlier, Darius Rucker put out a short tweet displaying his disbelief at the tragedy. Everywhere, messages from politicians, celebrities, and other public figures have released their own statements.

Matthew McConaughey Reflects on Hometown Tragedy

One celebrity that folks turned their attention to after yesterday’s horrible news, was Matthew McConaughey. The proud Texan is from Uvalde, Texas. He knows the community and has a connection to the town and the area. His message reflected a lot of the same things that others had to say.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

His message went further to ask for people to come together and help get through this time.