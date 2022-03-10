Toilet Paper Rolls Get Smaller While Prices Stay the Same

Gas prices might be rising, but toilet paper prices are staying the same. However, that hasn’t stopped the product itself from slowly shrinking. That’s right, Outsiders. It appears that toilet paper rolls contain fewer sheets than they did last year.

As many U.S. residents are aware, everything seems to get more expensive these days. Not only that, but consumers have spotted that the sizes of products are simultaneously shrinking. According to Consumerworld.org, Mr. Whipple might even agree that there’s a lot less to squeeze these days in a package of Charmin toilet paper.

Recently, the Procter & Gamble brand removed scores of sheets from its Super Mega and Mega rolls. This means it downsized to 366 double-ply sheets from 396 and to 244 from 264 sheets. An advocacy group also discovered that over the past 60 years, a single roll of Charmin toilet paper has shrunk by 90%. The rolls started at 650 single-ply sheets.

Edgar Dworsky, editor of the website and a former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts made another toilet paper discovery. Apparently, Charmin is in the process of downsizing its rolls. Although ConsumerWorld.org doesn’t track prices, Dworsky said that when products get smaller, consumers usually pay more for fewer products. They also pay close to the same for less of the product.

“Raising prices is a euphemism for shrinking the product,” Dworsky explained. “If a company can shrink the package and charge the same price, that in essence is a price increase to the consumer who has to buy the product more often.”

Toilet Paper Brand ‘Procter & Gamble’ Prepared to Raise Prices

It’s bad enough that the Dollar Tree is now the Dollar 25-Cent Tree, but now, toilet paper brand, Procter & Gamble plans to raise their prices. But the raised prices don’t stop there. Other consumer favorites like Tide laundry detergent aren’t holding back either.

The price increases took place late last month, but that doesn’t mean it’s over. The New York Post reports that another price increase will come in April for personal-health products. These products include baby and feminine care, adult incontinence, hair, and grooming products. At the moment, sales of Procter & Gamble’s beauty products like Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Old Spice, have risen by 2%.

In January, Procter & Gamble turned in sales and profit growth that beat Wall Street’s expectations. They increased 6% to $21 billion and 13% respectively in the quarter ended Dec. 31. The company claimed that half of its sales growth came from price increases. But the other half was due to higher volumes of items being sold.

Sales of healthcare and cleaning brands grew the most at 8% each. Much of this came from sales of fabric care and respiratory products such as Vicks and NyQuil. Blame is on potent cold and flu season.

Sorry, Outsiders. But with all of the recent price increases, it sounds like it’s time to look into new ways to save an budget.