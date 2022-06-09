‘Top Gun: Maverick’ May Surpass Another Massive Milestone at the Box Office Soon

Top Gun: Maverick is on a commanding journey through box office success since its release on Memorial Day weekend, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Domestic box office figures have been lacking since pandemic-era restrictions began to loosen. Movie theaters are bouncing back, but very few films outside of the superhero genre have made an impact like Top Gun: Maverick has in this new era.

Early estimations had the film reaching a maximum of $300 million domestically. The actioner captivated audiences so effectively, that it reached that milestone just 11 days after release. This already makes Top Gun: Maverick the highest-grossing film domestically in Crusie’s long and illustrious career.

The question now is: how much further will it go? Experts at IndieWire believe the film could finish its domestic run with $600 million. Maverick has defied all expectations along the way. It managed to only drop by 29% in its second weekend at the box office, which is extremely impressive for an action sequel/remake as they normally fall by around 50% in their second weekend.

The film also has a significant shot at becoming Crusie’s first to join the $1 billion worldwide-grosser club even without playing in major markets like China and Russia.

Word of Mouth Continues to Push Top Gun: Maverick to New Heights

Its upcoming third weekend faces stiff competition from Jurassic World: Dominion, which is expecting a $100 million+ opening. However, word of mouth on Top Gun: Maverick has been so positive that audiences are still turning up for their first viewing. Social media has been lit up with glowing reviews for the film since its release.

Top Gun: Maverick’s Cinematography + Sound was legendary. If you can, watch it in Cinemark XD, IMAX, or Alamo’s Big Show to see the big, crazy Fighter Jet scenes they all shot for real somehow, and the actors real reactions to being thrown around in one! 😮 the story is good too! — Josh Pulido (@Joshred11) June 3, 2022

Top Gun Maverick is wicked fun, but the song by Lady Gaga is why I cried. I’ve realized I can’t even handle it. I’ve had a reaction to it. It brings back all the old stuff from almost two years ago. Uncontrollable crying etc. It’s embarrassing. Clearly, I need to heal a lot more. — I Shat the News (@IShattheNews) June 7, 2022

Top Gun Maverick is a hell of a ride with amazing action set pieces and as well a great taste of the previous film. As well giving us maybe the future of Top Gun. Amazing and exciting fun ride to enjoy plus a lot of feels and tears. pic.twitter.com/Yj6uzAE5bn — Reel In Films (@ReelInFilms) May 31, 2022

In the lead-up to release, after years of delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, excitement from an audience so far removed from the original’s release nearly 40 years ago was minimal. Despite the apprehension, the quality of the film’s action and story have convinced viewers this is a sequel they didn’t know they wanted until they experienced the adventure in the theater for themselves.