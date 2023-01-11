‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Addresses Sequel Rumors on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell made his way on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globes awards Tuesday night. Of course, it didn’t take long for him to be asked about a potential third film in the Top Gun series. When asked point blank about the status of the sequel, the Hidden Figures actor was vague, but positive. “[That’s] above my paygrade,” he joked to Variety. “You know, people are starting to it feels like it’s less vague than it was at one point. So we’ll see.”

Glen Powell and girlfriend Gigi Paris caught all eyes as they strutted into the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the glamorous 80th Golden Globes Awards in their fashionable ensembles. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 34, was dashing in a black tuxedo and bowtie as date sparkled in an exquisite floor-length gold dress. The film is up for Best Picture Drama at the event. In the movie, Glen plays Lieutenant Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin as Tom Cruise returns to his iconic role of fighter pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

Glen Powell isn’t the only ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star to speculate on another sequel

Miles Teller has said that he would like to see another Top Gun movie focusing on his character, LT Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw. However, it would boil down to the star of the original 1986 film, Tom Cruise. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Miles Teller recently told ET. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” Teller knows that he has formed a unique bond with Cruise regardless of whether or not Top Gun 3 comes to fruition. The actor even “just sent him a message the other day for his birthday” back in the summer.

Though there’s no official word on a sequel yet, Teller seems content enjoying the success of Top Gun: Maverick for now. “For [Cruise] to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going,” Miles Teller said. Miles and his other young co-stars like Jay Ellis, and Glen Powell had to be patient with this outcome. Top Gun: Maverick was all but finished back in 2019, but was delayed due to COVID-19. Tom Cruise insisted the film get a theatrical release rather than going straight to streaming platforms. The gamble is paying off. While the triumph of Top Gun: Maverick is a huge milestone for Cruise, he’s not alone. “I’ve never really experienced something like this in my life,” Miles Teller marveled. “It’s a really good feeling.”

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on streaming service Peacock and NBC on Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm EST/5pm PST.