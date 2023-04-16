Train Carrying Hazardous Material Derails, Causes Fire in Maine

A train carrying hazardous material derailed and caused a fire near the Maine/Canadian border on Saturday (April 15th).

The Rockwood, Maine Fire and Rescue took to Facebook to announce the incident. “Train derailment with fire north of Rockwod, [hazard] materials please stay clear!” the first post reads. The department then shared an image of the derailment.

Fox News noted that Rockwood, Maine is located on the western side of Moosehead Lake. It is also around 45 miles from the Canadian border. Fox 23 Maine revealed the railroad tracks in that part of the state are owned by Canadian Pacific Railway.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited also told CBS News that none of the hazardous materials onboard the train caught fire. They explained that the derailment occurred around 8:30 a.m. Eastern time due to a “track washout” in a rural wooded area about 15 miles east of the town of Jackman.

It was reported that a “track washout” is often a result of heavy rain or a natural disaster. In this circumstance, water washes away ballast and roadways under the track. The spokesperson went on to share that there were “no evacuations and no threat to public safety.”

“We are coordinating with local first responders who are on scene,” Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited noted. “Our emergency response teams and hazardous materials experts have responded and continue to conduct a full assessment of the situation.”

Maine Forest Service Reveals ‘Build-Up’ of Melting Ice and Debris May Caused Train Derailment

The Maine Forest Service (MFS) released a statement and said that a “build-up of melting ice and debris” may have caused the train derailment.

“A total of three locomotive engines and six rail cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring derailed into a wooded area, where they caught fire and started a small forest fire. The fires are contained and are being monitored,” the MFS explained. The agency also confirmed additional rail cars transporting hazardous materials did not derail. “The assessment of officials on the scene is that these hazardous materials are not at risk of leaking and are not at risk of catching fire.”

The MFS then reported that an assessment of officials on the scene declared there is no threat to public health or safety. However, the officials continue to ask the public to avoid the area. The agency went on to share that three railroad employees were sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Maine Forest Service, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and local emergency first responders remain on the scene,” the agency continued. “And a unified command has been established in Jackman. A Canadian Pacific operations team is also onsite and will provide more details on the status of all rail cars.”

The MFS added that the derailment sparked a small forest fire that was eventually contained.