Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails Outside of Detroit, Michigan

As Ohio continues to investigate the damage caused by a Norfolk Southern derailing earlier this month, another train carrying hazardous materials derails, this time outside Detroit, Michigan.

Fox News reports that a train, which had one car of hazardous materials, derailed on Thursday (February 16th) in Van Bure Township, Michigan. The cause of the incident is not known and there were no injuries. Authorities also confirmed that this is not considered a hazmat situation. It was further reported that at least six cars were seen off the track. The roads are to remain closed while the investigation is ongoing.

Michigan Congresswoman, Debbie Dingell, released a statement to WXYZ about the latest derailing. “My team and I have been in touch with Supervisor Kevin McNamara, the Van Buren Fire Department, and other local officials regarding the train derailment in Van Buren Township,” Dingell shared. She also revealed that her team is in touch with federal authorities. Which includes the EPA. “At this time, no one is aware of the release of any hazardous material, the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars.”

Dingell then explained that the EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety. “We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and remain in touch with federal, state, and local officials, and release additional information as it becomes available.”

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) also released a statement that it is aware of the situation. “EGLE personnel are on their way to the scene to assist in assessing the situation.”

East Palestine, Ohio Residents Report Rash & Other Health Problems Following Train Derailment

Meanwhile, East Palestine, Ohio residents are now reporting rashes and other health problems following the February 3rd train derailment. Following the accident, emergency crews conducted a controlled burn on the spill, releasing hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the air. Residents within a 1-mile by 2-mile radius had to evacuate the area. The emergency crew then conducted a controlled burn. Residents have since been told they can return to their homes.

According to The Washington Post, some of the residents who evacuated East Palestine following the train accident are now saying they are suffering from headaches and rashes. They also are uncomfortable about the lack of information from authorities.

“We don’t know what to think,” Michele Parker, who lives half a mile away from the crash site, told the media outlet. “So therefore we don’t know what to do.”

Along with unanswered questions, residents remain confused about what state officials are telling them. On Tuesday (February 14th), officials told residents to drink bottled water. However, the next day, they stated that testing showed the tap water was safe. In response to the “pungent odors” near the site, authorities say there are no harmful levels of chemicals in the air.

As previously reported, Norfolk Southern backed out of the town hall meeting that took place on Wednesday (February 15th). The company cited “safety concerns” for not attending the event. This was after Norfolk’s CEO Alan H. Shaw promised Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that the company would stay until clean-up was finished.