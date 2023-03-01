Train Carrying Propane Tankers Derails Near Florida Airport: Report

A Seminole Gulf Railway train carrying propane crashed Tuesday near a Florida airport, triggering a large clean-up effort, according to officials.

Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue emergency crews responded to reports of the derailment in Manatee County. The incident occurred just a few miles away from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, county officials said. They added that at least five railcars and two propane tankers were involved in the accident.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment involving five railcars and two propane tankers in the 7200 block of 16th Street East (near Tallevast Road). No injuries nor leakage have been reported: https://t.co/BzYmMFGUfR#TrainDerailment pic.twitter.com/mYfc33SDlj — Manatee County Government (@ManateeGov) February 28, 2023

Luckily, the derailment did not injure anyone at the scene, nor did the propane tanks leak. The clean-up effort centered around flipping the enormous pieces of equipment (railcars and tanks).

Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue Chief Robert Bounds said one tanker, a 30,000-gallon liquid propane car, flipped to its side; but the other car was “off the track, but upright.” Bounds also stressed that, although his crew did not see any obvious leaks, officials continue monitoring the area with gas-detection equipment.

The “mitigation process” of sifting through the rubble could take five to seven days. So far, officials have not released any cause of the train’s derailment near the Florida airport.

Public safety workers said clearing the tracks would likely “take some time” as the propane needs draining from the tankers before anything moves.

“We are proud of our first responders,” Manatee County Board of County Commissioners Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said in a statement. “Their quick action has helped maintain the safety and security of our citizens.”

Seminole Gulf Railway Vice President Robert Fay said the company would work to “clear the cars in a safe manner this coming week.”

The Florida train derailment near the Sarasota Airport is the latest in a long list of industrial accidents of late

This particular derailment comes on the heels of a spate of American industrial accidents these last few months. Currently the ‘worst’ of these disasters occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this year: toxic, cancer-causing chemicals and fumes polluted both the air and water of the small midwestern town.

According to Fox News, the National Transportation Safety Board’s report of the crash determined that the operators of the Norfolk Southern train received a “critical audible alarm” message. This message told the crew to slow down and stop the train in order to inspect a hot axle.

Upon hearing the warning, the Norfolk Southern train’s engineer increased the dynamic brake application to further slow and stop the train. “The function of the HBD is to detect overheated bearings and provide audible real-time warnings to train crews,” the report stated. “Train 32N passed three HBD systems on its trip before the derailment.”

The report continued: “After the train stopped, the crew observed fire and smoke,” the report further states. “And notified the Cleveland East dispatcher of a possible derailment.”