Train Derails in Tennessee After Crashing Into Semi-Truck Carrying Concrete Beam in Terrifying Video

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is now conducting an investigation in Collegedale after a train derails on Tuesday (December 20th).

According to WKRN, the incident in Tennessee occurred after a train hit a semi-truck carrying a 134ft concrete truss bridge beam, which was to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317. The intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive, where the accident took place, ended up being closed. A video shows the train derailing and sitting on the side of the tracks.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department revealed that the semi-truck was stopped on the railroad tracks while waiting at the intersection light to turn green. However, when the crossing arms of the tracks were activated, the semi-truck driver attempted to clear the tracks. But was unsuccessful. It was revealed that three trains were involved in the Tennessee crash as well as at least ten railroad cars.

Following the Tennessee train accident, two Norfolk Southern train employees were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Several agencies assisted in the clean-up. This included a HazMat team due to diesel fuel leaking from the trains.

Hamilton County Emergency Services spokeswoman, Amy Maxwell, issued a statement about the incident. “According to fire officials, the driver of the tractor trailer was stopped on the railroad tracks waiting for the light to turn green on Tucker Road. During that time, Norfolk Southern railroad activated its crossing arms. The tractor trailer was unsuccessful of clearing the railroad tracks and was hit by the train. Three locomotives and 10 railroad cars derailed and slammed into each other causing a disastrous mess!”

Road Where Tennessee Train Derailment Took Place Remains Closed on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Collegedale, Tennessee Police Department issued an update about the train derailment. It was reported that Apison Pike at four Corners remains closed on Wednesday morning (December 21st) to all traffic going towards Southern Adventist University and McKee Foods Corp.

Along with Apison Pike, Collegedale Greenway is also closed from Thatcher’s Switch Park to the duck pond on the campus of Southern Adventist University. It was noted that this is the interaction that runs under Apison Pike and the railroad tracks.

“Railroad repair crews remain on the scene and have worked throughout the night,” the authorities reported. “Repairing the train derailment and crash site near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive.”

The police department then advised that drivers find alternate routes around the area. “We will continue to update you as this event progresses.”

The authorities did previously say that Norfolk Southern stated the goal was to have the railroad crossings at Apison Pike and University Drive, as well as Apison Pike and College Drive East, opened as early as 8:00 a.m. However, it seems that the timeline has been moved significantly.

The police department went on to add that there was no loss of life and the injuries sustained were minimal.