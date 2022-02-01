10-Year-Old With Brain Cancer Sworn Into Over 100 Law Enforcement Agencies

Law enforcement agencies across the country helped make a 10-year-old’s dream come true when they named him an honorary officer.

Devarjaye “D.J.” Daniel has terminal brain and spinal cancer. And for his final wish, he asked to be sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies as part of an effort to bring awareness to childhood cancer, according to the Houston Independent School District.

On Monday (Feb. 1st) D.J. reached his goal when Texas Judge Mark Keough swore him into over two dozen neighboring agencies at once.

“Today is a special day for 10-year-old Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel who was sworn into 25 law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County and it was an honor to be at his ceremony this morning,” he wrote. “I presented him with a proclamation commemorating his achievement and recognizing him as an honorary officer at the agencies who swore him in.”

“I knew he was going to get to the 100 pretty quick,” D.J.’s father Theodis Daniel told FOX 26 Houston. ” And I know how the community is and law enforcement, like the military for myself. I do appreciate everyone coming out to support him. This is exactly why he has the push to fight harder.”

Daniel, who is a single father of three, said that his son “knows the severity of his cancer, but he is not letting it set him back or anything.”

A 7-Year-old Honorary Officer Inspired D.J. to Swear into the Law Enforcement Agencies

The idea of becoming a police officer 100 times over came from the mind of 7-year-old officer Abigail Arias. Abigail became an honorary Freeport police officer before she died of a rare cancer in November of 2019. She also asked for the title as a way of bringing awareness to the disease.

Today, D.J. said a prayer for Abigail before his most recent ceremony.

“He’s so full of life and enthusiasm and his spirit is so calming to everyone he meets. Not a dry eye in the room this morning. Officially he hit his 100 mark this morning and has no plans of slowing down,” Keough wrote in a statement.

Even though D.J. Daniel has reached his goal, he has no plans of stopping. As of today, dozens of law enforcement agencies are waiting to swear him into their precinct.

“No matter how hard it is. No matter how tough it is, you can push through it and get through it,” Daniel told Fox following the ceremony. “I was telling some of the officers, I said, you know a lot of things happened with law enforcement officers last week and morale was kind of low. Now here comes walking a 10-year-old and everyone’s spirits pick up.”