100-million-americans-remain-in-path-of-winter-storm-as-it-moves-through-south

Around 100 million Americans reportedly remain in the path of a major winter storm as it moves throughout the southeast portion of the U.S. on Sunday evening through Monday.

According to the DailyMail, the latest winter storm will have snow totals of up to 18 includes. The impact of the storm may actually be widespread and severe as far south as Atlanta, Georgia. Other states in the storm’s impact zone are North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Reporting on the winter storm, the National Weather Service states in a flash bulletin, “A strong developing storm over the Lower Mississippi Valley will move eastward to the Southeast by Sunday morning. And then head northeastward to the northern Mid-Atlantic by Monday. The combination of snow and ice may cause hazardous driving conditions on roads.”

While discussing winter storm preparation plans, Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp also stated he hopes that the storm will underdeliver. But it may actually overdeliver. However, He decided to take no chances and declare a state of emergency.

Kemp then declared that due to the possibility of black ice accumulating on roadways, the winter storm poses a danger to Georgia residents. “Assistance from the State of Georgia is necessary to provide for the public’s health, safety, and welfare, protect public and private property, and mitigate consequences of this winter storm.”

Four States Have Declared State of Emergencies Ahead of the Winter Storm

Along with Georgia, three other states declared a state of emergencies. These were Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Virginia Governor, Northam previously issued a statement about the state of emergency. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare. And to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them most.”

North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper, also shares that the winter storm may bring power outages as well as travel disruptions. “This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet, and freezing rain in different parts of the stage.”

Cooper also advises North Carolinians to prepare for the impending winter storm. “If you must travel during bad weather, State Highway Patrol officials remind motorists to reduce speed, leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles and clear all ice or snow from your vehicle before traveling.”

Cooper does explain that If travels become stranded, they are to pull off the highway. They are to remain in their vehicle, and call for help. “Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster explains in his emergency declaration that the winter storm may cause significant damage to public and private property. It will also disrupt essential utility services and systems throughout the state.