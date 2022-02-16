100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Celebrated With Quilt of Valor

Between 1939 to 1945, nearly 16 million Americans fought for their country in World War II. Today, one of those proud Veterans is celebrated with the gift of a Quilt of Valor.

The 100-year-old former fighter, Harold Brunswick “Bud” Long, is one of the 240,000 remaining surviving veterans still alive today. On Tuesday, the longtime resident of Nunda, New York received his gift at the Perry VFW.

New York state coordinator for the Quilts of Valor, Barb Frost, awarded Long his long-earned gift. So, what exactly is a Quilt of Valor? Well, you’ve come to the right place to find out, Outsiders.

Frost and other volunteers create these special handmade quilts. Beginning in 2003, officials awarded these quilts to service members of veterans touched by the war. The quilt is a massive “thank you for your service and sacrifice to the United States.”

After draping the quilt over Long’s shoulders, Frost discussed the significance of his actions on the battlefield.

On his 23rd birthday in 1942, the veteran entered the U.S. Army Airforce. There, as part of a ground team, he had to storm the beaches of Normandy, France, and not for a race to the ocean.

When he made it back home, Long was happy to see his wife and mother waiting for him at the train station. His barber even gave him a free haircut once he made it back.

Since the war, Long found a love for golf. Until two years ago, the veteran played at the Woodlynn Hills Golf Course in Nunda. He even played with a few of his fellow veterans.

WWII Veteran Reflects on Flying Combat Missions, Celebrates Birthday

Well, Outsiders, Bud Long wasn’t the only WWII veteran to recently celebrate his 100th birthday.

Considering he was a Kansas farmer when Ellis McClintock joined the Army Airforce at 22-years-old, he never saw himself as a navigator for a B-17 bomber.

Last week, while celebrating his 100th birthday, the veteran reflected on his time in service. From crawling through a wall of fire to helping navigate the path into Nazi-controlled territory, we can only imagine all the stories he has to share.

“We were all lucky to be able to finish World War II,” McClintock stated. “And (I was) lucky to have a 100-year life.”

From the U.S. to Europe, this veteran has truly had adventures all around the world. However, a lot of it was more dangerous than anything. After spending some time training in Texas, McClintock joined the 390th Bombardment Group at Framlingham, England.

“You learned a black puff of smoke was dangerous. They were trying to kill you,” McClintock stated, referring to the time he was on the lookout for German fighter pilots. However, the mission went wrong after an oxygen fire broke out at 21,000 feet. McClintock had realized his only way out was through the flames. Thankfully, the brave fighter was rescued by a British team and he lived to tell the story today.