1967 Ford Mustang Shelby, Worth $300 K, Found Stripped in Tulsa Field

The 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is one of the most recognizable vehicular body styles in the auto industry. That particular generation is also one of the most desirable of its kind. That said, Tulsa law enforcement found one ’67 Shelby GT500 stripped and stashed in a rural area south of the Oklahoma City last week.

According to Fox News, local police recovered the Mustang stolen from a Tulsa, OK resident early last month. The vehicle was found after detectives tasked with the case received tips regarding the hot rod’s location. Officials used an aerial search to find its exact hiding spot. However, it definitely wasn’t left in the shape it disappeared in.

The report states the iconic muscle car, previously valued at $300,000, is missing its doors, front fenders, hood, and grille. However, strangely enough, the 428 cubic-inch V8 engine went untouched. Authorities found the Mustang Shelby buried beneath brush, cardboard boxes, and a collection of tarps.

What makes the deconstruction of this particular muscle car disheartening is that only 2,048 Shelby GT500s were made in 1967. Depending on the condition of Mustang Shelby GTs made in 1967, their value ranges from $120,000 to $300,000. Therefore, had the car’s owner put the vehicle up for sale, they could have scored top dollar before it disappeared.

Fortunately for the Mustang Shelby’s owner, the outlet reports authorities arrested and charged three people in connection to the theft. Additionally, law enforcement expects to make further arrests, with plans to return the vehicle to its owner. However, we’re not sure they’ll be particularly happy with the state of the vehicle.

Classic Car Finder Scores Rare 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350

While the Tulsa, OK theft of the 1967 Mustang Shelby drew attention from fans of the Nicholas Cage film “Gone in 60 Seconds,” a classic car finder fell upon vehicular gold after discovering an incredibly rare 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 in an abandoned Georgia home.

While the Shelby GT500s remain a favorite for muscle car buffs, the ’65 Mustang Shelby GT350 is highly desirable as less than 600 of that model was made in that particular year.

As the story goes, a man named Zach Taylor saw an ad on Facebook for a 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby steering wheel. He picked up on the lead which eventually lead him to a treasure trove of Mustang Shelby mementos and Mustang Shelbys themselves.

The abandoned Georgia home not only hid the Shelby GT350. The garage also stored a 1965 Ford Mustang K-Code coupe and a 1991 Ford Mustang convertible. That’s in addition to a load of parts.

However, for Taylor, the ’65 GT350 was the real gem. Unfortunately, the muscle car showed signs of rust, but much of the rest of the vehicle remained fully intact and relatively functional after sitting for so long. And after a little bit of work, the car finder now takes the Mustang Shelby to various car shows.