Following the crazy weather conditions that caused a record-breaking snowfall, Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu, addresses plans for a massive cleanup.

According to WCVB, the Boston mayor said that snow began falling in the city at about 10 p.m. on Friday (January 28th). Snow continued to fall until approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday (January 29th). At times, there were more than 3 inches of snow coming down per hour. The storm also creased whiteout conditions throughout the city.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Boston actually ties its record for biggest single-day snowfall on Saturday with 23 inches. Wu shared that the record was set in 2003. The mayor also explained that this weekend’s snowfall total marked the second-largest for a January storm in the city. It was the seventh-largest overall.

The Boston mayor went on to declare that the city’s current snow emergency will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday (January 31st). This means the parking ban on the city’s main thoroughfares is still in effect. “I am so grateful that we have not only survived a historical storm but really seen the incredible teamwork and collaboration to have the roads mostly clear at this point already. And be well on our way to digging out.”

WCVB also reports that many people in Boston as well as across the state of Massachusetts have already begun digging out of the snow on Sunday. However, gusty winds and falling temperatures are currently plunging the entire East Coast into a deep freeze.

Along with Boston, other Massachusetts that met the blizzard criteria on Saturday were Worcester, Beverly, Hyannis, Marshfield, and Martha’s Vineyard.

Boston Mayor Says the City’s Public School District Will Open At Regularly-Scheduled times on Monday

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor, Michelle Wu, announced that the city’s public school district will in fact open at regularly-scheduled times on Monday (January 31st).

“We really need everyone’s help to dig out the sidewalk in front of your home,” the Boston Mayor explains. “And in front of your property. Especially so that our young people can access bus stops and walk to school. And anyone who is walking around – pedestrians, especially those in a wheelchair or motorized scooter – can get around.”

The Boston Mayor went on to say that it will take workers a little while to get through all of the city’s responsibilities. “Especially as we’re doing multiple passes.”

It was also revealed that Boston residents who parked in discounted garages will have two hours after the city’s snow emergency ends to retrieve their vehicles before regular rates resume. The city’s residents will also have 48 hours after the snow emergency ends to remove space savers and finish shoveling. Power is still out in some areas of the state as well.