The skies will be lit with another gorgeous moon tomorrow evening, but it won’t just be any moon. It’s the first snow moon of 2022 – and it’s going to be a beautiful sight.

According to National World, the moon will rise in the United Kingdom at about 4:56 p.m. It will light up the evening sky with its majestic presence as it falls dark.

While there are typically 12 full moons in the year, the snow moon in February is dubbed so because it’s typically the snowiest month. The nickname dates back to Native American tribes, who gave each moon a name in order to track the seasons.

Other full moons have different names which were adopted into our calendars long after Native tribes dubbed them.

Another name for the February moon is the Hunger Moon. This is because around the country, hunting is most difficult this time of year. Food scarcity was also taken into account when giving the moon a nickname.

According to NASA, the Farmer’s Almanac adopting some of these nicknamed moons in order to describe each new season.

“The Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published Indian names for the full moons in the 1930’s, and according to this almanac, this was known as the Snow moon because of the heavy snows that fall in this season,” the space organization explains.

The peak time to witness the beautiful scene will be just as the moon is rising over the horizon, experts say.

Moon Names Adopted from Native Cultures

Further, we can see a full moon present each 29.5 days – which means there are typically 12 full moons a year. But occasionally, there’s a 13th full moon. And we call this special occurrence a Blue Moon.

Additionally, the reason moons have nicknames at all dates back to the way Native Americans tracked time. Instead of using Westernized methods, Native tribes would predict seasonal changes by a lunar cycle. Each moon garners a special name so that tribes could dictate the seasons.

While not every tribe used the same method (some counted four seasons while others counted five), Colonial Americans adopted some of these. And they’ve stuck around through the centuries.

Another moon we often recognize is called the Wolf moon. This just means that it’s the first full moon of the year, which would have happened in January.