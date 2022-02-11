2022 J.D. Power Most Dependable Car Brand Revealed

South Korean carmaker Kia topped Buick to lead this year’s JD Power list of most dependable brands. Kia’s sister brands Hyundai and Genesis came in at third and fourth.

Toyota and its Lexus brand followed suit in fifth and sixth. According to Fox News, Lexus, by the way, was first last year.

What happened to Ford? PowerNation.Tv said it was the top-selling vehicle sold in the United States last year. Maybe consumer satisfaction is different than how a truck looks?

JD Power is a data and consumer intelligence company that started in 1968. The Michigan-based company got owners to rate vehicles they’ve had for three years. The owners graded their cars on 184 possible problem areas, including their overall condition.

The car company makes American Kias at its West Point, Ga. The company started with its Kia Sorento crossover vehicle before jumping to the Kia Optima midsize sedan (2011) and the Kia Telluride crossover SUV (2019). Between those three models, the carmaker claimed three million units produced in 2019. The popular Telluride car has become a luxury SUV, earning a notable honor. The U.S. News publication named it the “Best Car for the Money” among midsize SUV rankings.

The company boasts of creating 15,000 jobs for Georgians while producing 340,000 cars at the plant each year.

Kia and Hyundai owners, unfortunately, are going through a massive recall at the moment.

While Kia Tops J.D. Power List, Porsche Drops To No. 7

German carmaker Porsche dropped like a rock from second to seventh this year in the JD Power survey. That’s strange seeing how their 911 sports car took the Most Dependable Car category overall for the third time in the past four studies. Maybe their owners are extra meticulous? I don’t know.

General Motors brand Buick, on the other hand, got help from its compact SUV Envision. The Chinese-manufactured car sold 47,173 units in the United States, according to GoodCarBadCar.net. It’s remarkable since that car only sold 14,000 units in its first year (2016) in the country. The brand won its JD Power category for the second straight year.

What do people want in a vehicle? Better Infotainment systems for them and their kids? Most folks made that issue their biggest complaint in the JD Power survey. Mass-market cars did better because they had simpler technology than high-end cars.

Where’s Telsa In The Study?

The JD Power study didn’t include Elon Musk’s Telsa brand because there were insufficient responses. That’s interesting, seeing that they were fourth last year. They dropped to last in 2021, but GoodCarBadCar.net said the carmaker sold 301,998 last year. It was a three percent increase from the following year.

The JD Power study marked Toyota Corolla as the best compact car Hyundai Sonata as the top midsize car. We mentioned Buick already, but the best midsize SUV went to Hyundai Santa Fe with Toyota’s Tundra garnering the Large light-duty pickup honors.