2022 Is Officially Ford GT’s Last Year of Production: Report

Bad news, Ford GT fans. The vehicle will reportedly be phased out of production by December 2022.

According to Motor Authority, Ford spokesman, Jiyan Cadiz revealed in an interview at the Chicago Auto Show that the 2022 model year will be GT’s last. The car number 1,100 out of 1,350 has also recently rolled off the assembly line. Cadiz then shared that Mulitmatic, which is the Canadian specialty company that builds the vehicle, should be ending production in December.

The news about ending production of the GT comes just after Ford unveiled the red GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition. This is notably the seventh such Heritage Edition to celebrate Alan Mann Racing. It’s also the second Heritage Edition for the 2022 model year. Cadiz shared with the media outlet that build slots are still available for both the Alan Mann Heritage Edition and the white and black GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition, which was announced at the Monterey Car Week in August 2021. The car honors the five prototype cars that Ford created in 1964.

Fox News reports that Ford’s Alan Mann Heritage Edition is $500,000. It has the same red, gold, and white color scheme as the race cars. It comes with a number roundel, gold interior accents, and red paddle shifters. The vehicle is powered by GT’s 660 hp twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. It also has an official top speed of 216 mph.

Ford GT Program Manager Shares More Details About the Alan Mann Heritage Edition

In a press release earlier this week, Ford’s GT Program Manager, Mike Severson, shared more details about the Alan Mann Heritage Edition. “Whether it’s going like hell at the racetrack or out-innovating the competition. The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition honors the vehicle that helped lead Ford to its wins. With its red and gold livery, this Ford GT is inspired by Alan Mann Racing’s contribution to our Le Mans-winning story.”

Ford also revealed that in 1965 to 1966, Alan Mann Racing used lighter materials to create AM GT-1. This was made along with a second car. Neither prototype won a major race. But the use of lightweight materials was similar to what helped the car brand win Le Mans with the GT Mk II in 1966. “This spirit continues in today’s Ford GT supercar. With its lightweight carbon fiber body cloaked as a GT Heritage Edition for 2022. In colors and stripes inspired by the AM GT-1.”

Henry Mann, Director at Alan Mann Racing Ltd, went on to add, “It’s a great honor for Alan Mann Racing and the Mann family to celebrate the epic motorsports heritage of Ford GT with this fantastic limited-edition car. To see the red and gold colors of our team’s livery come back to life. And to debut this new GT alongside one of our original GT40s in Chicago. Will be a magical occasion.”