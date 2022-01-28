2022 Social Security Tax Limit: Everything You Need to Know

Millions of disabled Americans and senior citizens have claimed their social security benefits. Around nine out of ten Americans aged 65 or older receive monthly Social Security benefits. These benefits account for about 33% of income for senior citizens.

To qualify for social security, senior citizens must have worked a specific number of years and paid into the Social Security system for a certain amount of time. The amount received depends on when the person was born, how much they’ve earned in the past, and when they started claiming benefits.

Some households will pay taxes on their social security benefits. This happens if there are additional earnings. These include wages, self-employed earnings, dividends, or other taxable income. However, Supplemental Security Income is different from monthly Social Security benefits. For example, these payments are not taxable.

There is the maximum amount of Social Security tax an employee will have retained from their paycheck. The limit for social security changes annually. However, this depends on the national average wage index. For funds earned this year, the tax maximum is $147,000.

How Do Americans Who Claim Social Security Know If They Must Pay Tax?

Every January, social security claimants are notified of how much they received in benefits during the previous year. Thankfully, social security benefit statements can be used to help Americans complete their tax returns. This form assists individuals in finding out if their monthly benefits are taxable.

If the person has not received this form by February or misplaced it, they can request a new one using their online social security account. If the individual owes taxes on their benefits, they can opt to make quarterly payments to the IRS. They also have the option of choosing to have federal taxes withheld when applying for benefits.

The person has the option of choosing 7%, 10%, 12%, or 22% of their monthly benefit withheld for taxes.

How to Fix Errors If Social Security Beneficiaries Are Being Underpaid

While the Social Security Administration rarely underpays tax recipients, it has happened in the past.

If you’re not getting your full benefits, contact the SSA at 800-772-1213. But, be sure to call as soon as possible. The longer the problem goes unresolved, the harder it will be to fix.

Although rare, the SSA has overpaid its recipients. However, this is not good news. But if you don’t immediately notice the larger payout, you may have to deal with smaller or no paychecks for months. When the SSA realizes the mistake is made, it notifies you by mail. To fix the error, the administration typically withholds payments until the error is resolved.

Did we get everything? Although a lot to remember and take in, this information is important when it comes to determining your social security tax limits.