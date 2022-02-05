2022 Tax Rebates: New Bill Provides $600 Million in Cuts and Rebates

New state legislation out of Idaho will guarantee $600 million in tax cuts and rebates to eligible citizens of the Gem State. Nearly two million Americans live in Idaho.

Idaho’s governor has not signed the bill, yet, but he is expected to do so soon. All Idaho residents who filed a tax return in 2020 will receive the rebate. Republican lawmakers of the state call it the largest tax cut in the state’s history.

Idaho residents received tax rebates last year, as well. The government funded the rebates out of a $1.9 billion state surplus, though it has sparked some mild controversy. Detractors say that since the bill applies to all taxpayers on a percentage basis, then the highest earners will receive the largest cuts, as well.

The new bill also contracts Idaho’s possible tax brackets from five to four.

Individuals whose taxable income is less than $1,000 will be taxed 1%. Those whose taxable income is between $1,000 and $3,000 will be taxed $10, plus 3% of the amount over $1,000. Individuals whose taxable income is between $3,000 and $5,000 will be taxed $70, plus 4.5% of the amount over $3,000. Those whose taxable income is more than $5,000 will be taxed $160, plus 6% of the amount over $5,000. Taxable income is counted over the course of a fiscal year.

How much is the Idaho tax rebate, and who qualifies?

Idaho residents will receive either 12% of their taxes paid in 2019 or $75 per taxpayer and dependent. They will receive whichever figure is greater.

Therefore, a family of four would qualify for a rebate of at least $300, regardless of payment status for the children. A family of four with an income of $40,000, which is below the median in Idaho, qualifies for a rebate of $312.A family of four with $60,000 in income would get a rebate of $468; and a family of four with an income of $200,000 would receive a rebate of $1,560, and so on.

The US Census Bureau stated the median Idaho household income in 2019 was about $66,000.

Individual rebates only go to full-time residents of the state who filed income taxes in both 2020 and 2021. The rebate number applies to the amount calculated on the 2020 return. For those residents who didn’t need to file a return, but would otherwise qualify, they can file a grocery tax credit, instead.

The rebate also works retroactively, meaning that the government will honor it even if you filed your taxes late or have still yet to file. As tax season begins again, the IRS encourages filers to do their taxes earlier rather than later. State tax processors in Idaho may not be dealing with backlogs, but the federal government still has not processed all returns from last year. Pandemic funding and improperly-logged returns mostly account for the backlog, according to the IRS.