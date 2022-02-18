2022 Tax Returns: Here’s When the IRS Says You Will Receive Your Refund

The IRS has faced an onslaught of glitches and delays over the course of the last year. Regardless, the government agency did share when Outsiders might expect to receive their tax refunds. That said, it all depends on when you file and the accuracy of your information. Read on to learn about estimated refund dates.

As always, Americans across the country can expect to see their annual tax refunds in the form of either a check or the more convenient direct deposit. Personally, I’m content to sit here and check my bank account every so often.

Regardless, CNBC reported that in 2020, more than 128 million Americans filed tax returns. And with the IRS’s current backlog of returns, we highly recommend that you file your taxes sooner rather than later.

How to Get Your Tax Refund ASAP

Due to ongoing issues with the government agency, the IRS has recommended Americans follow several important steps in order to see their refunds as soon as possible.

According to the IRS’s FAQ section, as stated by the news outlet, refunds are typically issued within 21 calendar days. We’re assuming that means after the proper forms have been e-filed and received.

That said, the ongoing pandemic may potentially cause a delay in refund disbursements. So, as the outlet reports, the IRS has that disclaimer on the site.

Additionally, they explained that methods of filing will definitely have an effect on when you tax refund disbursement dates. For people filing online, the status of your refund becomes available within 24 hours. Simply head to the Where’s My Refund website. Filing online also increases the chances of receiving your tax refund sooner.

Returns May be Smaller than Expected in 2022

Inflation has pushed the price of everything, from electricity to food, through the roof. Yet, as if that weren’t enough, there’s also a good chance many Americans will see smaller tax refunds this year.

Several factors contributing to decreased tax refunds are the advanced child tax credit, paused student loan repayments, and mutual fund distributions.

Typically, larger refunds are a result of paying or withholding more than the amount owed to the IRS. With this year’s advanced payments, however, many Americans will see a significant drop in refunds, some even owing the government agency.

The child tax credit varies for many Americans, depending on the total number of qualifying children as well as their ages. Biden’s advanced disbursements saw a total increase of $2,000 to $3,000 overall. As such, that jump, according to Tommy Lucus, a certified financial planner, “could be the difference between someone getting a small refund and owing a lot.”

Meanwhile, all you Outsiders, myself included, with crushing student debt, may actually see a disadvantage this year. While the delayed payments eased overall finances, those with debt payments cannot use those totals as a write-off.

Overall, the pandemic has shifted the way many things function, and now, our annual tax refunds are one of them.