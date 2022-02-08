2022 Tax Returns: How to Avoid Major Errors to Prevent Fines

Tax filing season has officially started. To get the most from your 2022 tax returns and to avoid fees, make sure to avoid these major errors. There are five main things that you need to avoid in order to get the most out of your tax return.

Double Check Your Forms to Avoid Filing Wrong Information

Simple mistakes on your tax return are easy to miss. However, they’re easily the biggest reason why refunds get delayed or reduced. We know that it’s tempting to rush through your tax forms to just get it over with, but it’s important to take your time. Make sure that all of your personal and financial information is right before you send your return off.

In fact, the IRS is already dealing with a massive backlog of last year’s tax returns that have errors on them. Due to that, this tax season is sure to experience delays and setbacks. Sometimes they’re unavoidable, but even then, double-checking your work will ease the process along.

Don’t Do Mental Math

The best way to file your taxes is digitally. Thankfully, there are plenty of software systems out there that will do the hard work for you. Depending on how you choose to file, the formulas and numbers you need could be confusing. To avoid having incorrect numbers on your 2022 tax returns, use tax software that won’t make any math errors.

Now That You’ve Filled Out Your 2022 Tax Returns, Make Sure to File Them Correctly and On Time

You’ve filled out all of your forms correctly, and the math looks right. It’s time to actually file them! Firstly, make sure that you’re filing under the right status. Different rates and deductions are applied to different filing statuses, so your taxes could be wrong if you don’t use the right status. The different filing statuses are single, married filing jointly, married filing separately, head of household, or qualifying widow(er).

Don’t wait until the last minute to file your 2022 tax returns. According to the IRS, around 20% of taxpayers wait until the week before the deadline to file. Others miss the deadline completely. If you miss the deadline, you could be charged with late fees. This year the deadline falls on April 18, so you’ve got a while before then. It’s better to get it done as soon as possible so you get your refund quickly.

Lastly, you need to keep a copy of your tax return once you’ve filed. This will act as a safeguard in case you ever get audited by the IRS. You should plan on keeping copies of your tax returns for at least three years. According to The Sun, that’s how long the IRS has to legally audit you. As long as you file correctly and before the deadline, there should be no issues standing between you and your tax refund.