2022 Tax Season: Alabama Families Claiming Child Tax Credits to Get Extra Support

Families that are claiming child tax credits in Alabama will get extra tax support thanks to a new bill being signed into law.

On Wednesday, February 23, Governor Kay Ivey signed a child tax credit bill. The bill provided relief to families throughout the state of AL. The House version of the bill was actually approved last week. However, it was still pending due to the holiday weekend. It had to have one final sign-off from Gov. Ivey.

Families Claiming Child Tax Credits Will Save On Taxes

The child tax credits bill will allow families that got the advance payments to save money on their taxes this year. The amount of relief will vary from household to household. It will be based on the number of children in each family.

“If you have two children, this is probably right around $200 that they will not pay,” explained Senator Dan Roberts. “They’ll get a tax credit on it and save $200 in taxes.” Overall, the bill is expected to save AL families a whopping $87 million in taxes.

According to tax experts, families should wait a week or two before they file their taxes. This will give tax preparers time to get the updated state code.

Of course, some families have surely already filed. For those that qualify for the child tax credits relief and have already filed, they’ll need to file an amended return. Some might choose to not claim the relief, but it will be available for up to two years for those that have already filed. According to The Sun, tax experts are hoping that refund claims will get sent out as soon as possible.

Overwhelming Support For AL Bill

Support for this bill has been overwhelming. Overall, officials in AL are happy to be able to support families in the state. Compassion and awareness have helped push the bill through.

“One of the problems was that people were working, and their children were not in school. So they had to pay extra money to help somebody take care of their children while at work,” said Representative Jim Carns.

As Senator Roberts put it, “Parents were put at a tremendous disadvantage. And that’s what these incentive dollars are for. So we’re grateful to get this passed.”

Some have been frustrated that it hasn’t come sooner, though. They had hoped it would be made into law before tax season started. This only adds to an already complicated tax season. For the advance payments, filers already need a specific letter to make sure they report the correct amount of credits they got in 2021. Experts are expecting serious delays due to this child tax credit letter, stimulus check letters, staffing issues, and more.