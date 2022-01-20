The IRS recently announced that tax filing eligibility begins on January 24 this year, 17 days earlier than last year. In an attempt to streamline the process amidst an ongoing pandemic and funding woes, the IRS issued some guidance in hopes of avoiding too many challenges.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Rettig urged taxpayers to avoid paper filings as much as possible this season. Electronic filings will minimize delays and ensure that taxpayers receive their direct deposit refunds in a timely manner.

Rettig also stressed the importance of accuracy on tax filings. Americans who received Economic Impact Relief or Child Tax Credit payments need to take special care to file correctly. Improper payments result in IRS man-hours being diverted toward follow-ups, rather than refunds.

2022 Tax Season: Tax Day is not on April 15 this year

If you think you qualified for a child tax credit or impact relief payment, be sure to check your mailbox for correspondence from the IRS. Taxpayers can also check IRS.gov for specific information regarding their personal situation.

Also worth noting is a change in Tax Day from April 15 to April 18, a Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic affected Tax Day the previous few years, as well; but this pushback is due to a Washington, D.C., holiday. Local Washington laws affect federal work requirements in the same way a national holiday affects them.

April 18 also serves as the deadline for filing an extension request if needed. Taxpayers receiving an extension must file their taxes by October 17. Though any balances due to the government are still due in April or the taxpayers must eventually pay interest on the late payments.

Tax attorney Ken Berry said that along with Covid tax laws, new tax laws may very well be introduced between now and then that could make things more complex. Even with all the changes, this year’s tax process should signal a return to relative normalcy compared to the previous two years.

When can you expect your refund?

Depending on when the taxpayer files, they can expect to receive their refund between 2-3 weeks after submission. The IRS website features a tool called “Where’s My Refund?” to help filers track down their money in case of delays. You can also use the IRS2Go app to check your refund status.

The IRS encourages payers to file as soon as possible. The more people wait for the deadline, the more of a backlog of data the IRS must sift through. Once you have your W2, 1099, or other qualifying documents handy, consider knocking out your taxes and claim your refund.

The IRS always encourages taxpayers to use the help of a qualified tax professional when preparing their taxes.