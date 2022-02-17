2022 Tax Season: How to Check the Status of Your Refund

Tax season is upon us and Americans nationwide have begun the annual frenzy of filing with in-person and virtual accountants. Meanwhile, others have taken to online platforms to file their returns. Either way, we have all the information necessary for Outsiders looking to check the status of their tax refunds.

The IRS has consistently urged Americans to check the status of various economic benefits via their website throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now though, Outsiders can also download and utilize the government agency’s mobile app.

As per GoBankingRates, IRS2Go is the IRS’s official app, and, once downloaded, enables users to complete a multitude of tasks.

Foremost, the outlet informed readers that tax filers may not submit tax documents using the app to complete 2021’s returns. However, it does enable us to access the status of our federal refunds. It also allows us to make tax payments and receive free tax assistance.

As per GoBankingRates, the app, available through Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store, is free to download. It additionally offers versions in both English and Spanish. Once users have downloaded the app, they can sign up to receive IRS tax tips via email, in addition to following the agency’s social media accounts.

Necessary Information for Accessing Tax Refund Status

App users can check the status of their tax refunds 24 hours after the e-filed information has been received. For those mailing their returns, refund statuses likely won’t be available for a month after sending out the forms.

Once the app has been downloaded and the e-filed documents have been received, the app’s users will need to provide their Social Security number, tax filing status, and their expected refund amount.

As per the outlet, the IRS states refunds get released in less than three weeks. However, if you still find yourself waiting after that deadline, the outlet states tax filers may need to contact the government agency by phone.

With the three pieces of information above, accessing your refund status should be relatively easy. However, further information can likely be found at the IRS’s website, www.irs.gov.

IRS Faces Ongoing Backlog of 2020 Returns

While Americans are anxious to see their 2021 tax refunds, the IRS continues to do battle with issues stemming from 2020, with a massive backlog of returns still facing a backlog.

As the 2022 tax season endures, the IRS is currently dealing with a record number of backlogged returns. As a result, the agency has warned refund disbursements may take longer than usual this spring. In total, the IRS has almost 25 million backlogged returns.

Overall, the delay will create more frustration for Americans. And with the delay will surely come an onslaught of phone calls, with Americans bound to wait extensive periods in order to get through. That said, we definitely suggest filing your taxes sooner rather than later.