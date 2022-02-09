2022 Tax Season: How Many People Can File Taxes for Free This Year?

Happy Tax Season, Outsiders! With this wonderful time of year coming in full-swinging, U.S. citizens want to know if they can file for free this year. Well, let’s get into that.

The majority of Americans should be able to file their 2021 tax returns to the IRS for free. 70% of people filing in the U.S. are eligible to submit their 2021 tax returns at little to no cost. But there are also free services to assist with filing tax returns.

Lucky for many Americans this tax season, they have the option to file their taxes for free using the ISR Free File program. This is a group of tax preparation companies with online software similar to FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct.

If an American’s yearly gross income in 2021 was less than or equal to $73,000, then they can use the Free File Software to file their taxes for free! But if they made more than the maximum to use the software, there is another option. However, it requires the user to prepare their taxes alone.

The Free Fillable Forms program provides online tax forms so users can input their information. However, the program does not give users any assistance or step-by-step instructions. It just gives basic calculations.

There are also those services that are often advertised on television commercials such as TurboTax, H&R Block, and Intuit.

When to Pay For Help With Tax Returns

Once tax season hits, many are eager to submit the necessary information so they get their return on time. After all, the sooner we get paid, the better! As the J.G. Wentworth commercial says: “It’s my money, and I need it now!”

However, the last thing we want to happen is an error on a form that causes a delay in our return. This is why some Americans pay to have their taxes filled out. Or because they have a more complicated return such as itemized deductions, is sole proprietor with income, or are in charge of a business. Others either don’t qualify for a free program or just want to avoid the hassle of filling out tax paperwork and would rather pay someone to do it for them.

When You’ll Have to Pay Taxes on Paypal, CashApp Earnings

It might be tax season, but the IRS continues to come for us. As helpful as payment apps like Paypal, Venmo, and CashApp can be, if someone earns significant income on these apps, transactions over $600 must be reported to the IRS.

But these apps only report earnings over $20,000 per year or 200 total transactions. The IRS gathers data in the app usage this year and expects more specific tax returns next year. However, the IRS claims the chance should not affect the paying of taxes for anyone who declares all of their authorized income.