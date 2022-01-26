2022 Tax Season: An IRS Expert’s Tips on How to Claim Back Thousands

As the 2022 Tax Season officially begins, an IRS expert is sharing some tips on how taxpayers may claim back thousands of dollars while filing.

During a recent interview with The Sun, Ken Corbin, the IRS’ first Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer revealed that the new stimulus and tax credit payments make it tricky for taxpayers to file their 2022 tax returns this year. “Our goal is to provide information for the 2022 filing season to help people accurately complete their tax return; answer tax software questions; or provide information to a tax professional when filing.”

However, the IRS expert explains that 2022 tax season filings could still put money in taxpayers’ pockets. If a taxpayer qualifies for certain tax credits or had taxes withheld from a paycheck, they may qualify for a tax refund just by filing a return.

Meanwhile, the IRS is encouraging taxpayers to file during the 2022 tax season electronically. Taxpayers also need to select direct deposits for their funds in order to avoid refund delays. “If you need a tax refund quickly, do not file on paper. Use software, use a trusted tax professional or Free File on IRS.gov,” Corbin explained. The IRS is expecting most taypayers to receive their direct deposit refund within 21 days of electronically filing. This prediction is as long as there aren’t any complications or issues with the filing.

If a taxpayer received advanced Child Tax Credit payments, they are required to file during the 2022 tax season. The IRS recently sent out Letter 6419 to Child Tax Credit recipients. This letter includes the total amount of advanced payments that they received.

The IRS expert explained in order to file correctly, taxpayers will need to compare the advance Child Tax Credit payments with the amount they claim in their 2021 tax return.

Taxpayers May Claim Missing Stimulus Payments During 2022 Tax Season

Corbin also revealed to the media outlet that taxpayers may claim missing stimulus payments during the 2022 tax season. He further explained that taxpayers who didn’t qualify for the third Economic Impact Payment; or those who didn’t receive the full amount could receive this payment by filing their tax returns.

The IRS is notably sending out Letter 6475. Which is titled “Your Third Economic Impact Payment.” This will arrive in the coming days and weeks. It will detail how much recipients received in stimulus checks in 2021. The amount includes “plus-up” payments.

Corbin goes on to add that the IRS observed millions of mistakes on 2020 tax returns to correct the Recovery Rebate Credit amount. “That’s why we’re highlighting how critical it is to have the total amount of the tax year 2021 third Economic Impact Payments and advance payments of the Credit Tax Credit in addition to normal income documents.”