80-Year-Old Ukrainian Man Tries to Enlist for His ‘Grandkids’

Things in Ukraine came to a head days ago when Russian forces began invading the country. Though naturally frightening, it has since spurred many occurrences of patriotism there. One particularly touching instance occurred when an 80-year-old Ukrainian man tried to enlist in the army “for his grandkids.”

A photo depicting the event has been making the rounds on social media lately. Former Ukrainian first lady Kateryna Yushchenko shared it on Twitter Thursday night. In the post, we see an elderly man in a black cap approaching a Ukrainian soldier with a leather bag in hand. According to her, he was trying to enlist “for his grandkids.”

Someone posted a photo of this 80-year-old who showed up to join the army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids. pic.twitter.com/bemD24h6Ae — Kateryna Yushchenko (@KatyaYushchenko) February 24, 2022

“Someone posted a photo of this 80-year-old who showed up to join the army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids,” the post reads.

As of now, it’s not clear where the picture was taken but it went viral yesterday as Russia advanced on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. In that short timespan, it already accumulated more than 300,000 likes and a cumulative 53,000 shares through retweets and quoted tweets. Twitter users have nothing but praise for the man, commending the grandfather’s bravery and patriotism.

This comes after the country ordered fighting-age Ukrainian men to stay behind as tens of thousands of civilians evacuated. Thursday it announced men between the ages of 18 and 60 could not leave the nation, meaning the grandfather could have evacuated. However, he chose to stay behind for his family’s sake.

Sean Penn Filming Documentary on Ukraine-Russian Conflict

Russia made history this week and in the worst way possible. On that note, long-time supporter Sean Penn wishes to chronicle the country’s turmoil and is filming a documentary about the current conflict.

Penn visited the country in November 2021 to work on a documentary he’ is making about Russian aggression. Newsweek reports he has visited the Office of the President and spoken with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereschuk about the country’s woes. Recognizing his support, the government there released a statement thanking him for being there for them.

“The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the country stated Penn regularly attends government press briefings.

Overall, this isn’t Sean Penn’s first time helping Ukraine. On a previous trip, he visited eastern regions of the country and spoke to Ukrainian service personnel. He did so for his Donbas documentary, which is about a region in Ukraine.