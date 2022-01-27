84-Year-Old Driver Never Got His License, Been Driving 72 Years

Alright, Outsiders. You’re going to want to buckle up for this one, quite literally! An 84-year-old man was just caught driving without a license for 72 years.

Can you believe that? One man from across the pond in Bulwell, U.K., was pulled over this week after a traffic camera spotted his blue Mini Cooper and noticed that it didn’t have the proper documentation. Turns out that not only did he not have the proper documentation, but the man also didn’t even have a driver’s license. And not only did he not have a driver’s license, but he hasn’t ever had a driver’s license in his life.

Police who encountered the 84-year-old said that he had trouble standing up and that he couldn’t hear very well. He also admitted to them that he has been driving since he was 12 years old and that he’s never gotten a license or insurance in his life.

According to SWNS, police have not released the man’s name nor did they say what penalties he may face as a result of his actions. But they did make the following statement:

“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured!”

Readers on Fox News couldn’t believe that he was able to drive for so long without getting caught.

“That is a very impressive record not caught 72 years. He must have a clean record for speeding, illegal parking, and no accident. Can you imagine how much money he saves so far? I bet he can buy at least a condo for his retirement village!”

More People Than You May Think Drive Without Proper Documentation

It turns out that driving without a license back in the day may have been more common than one would think. Readers on Fox shared their experiences after hearing the story about this British guy.

One instructor in the Army said he once saw one of the older Soldiers touching up his motorcycle’s paint job.

“I went over to see what design he was painting. Turns out, he was painting the stickers Oklahoma uses on their license plate. He was painting them the color for that year, which is how they identify when a tag is out of date.”

Meanwhile, another reader agreed, telling a story about their father.

“Not so odd. My father, who was born in 1919, never took a driver’s test until 1960. We had moved out of state and his license had lapsed by just a few days. He was told in order to get the license he would have to take the written test. My dad asked what that entailed. The young officer said just like the test he had taken in Texas. My father said he had never taken a written test before. The shocked officer asked how he had ever gotten a license. My dad replied, ‘well back then you just told them you had a car and they sent you a license.”