9/11 First Responder Undergoes Life-Changing Transformation After Beating Cancer

After beating a rare cancer and a heart failure diagnosis, 9/11 first responder Frank Thomas is living his “fullest life.”

Thomas, a former NYPD detective, has lost 100 pounds after getting not one, but two second chances. And he’s determined to continue focusing on his health so he can live many years by his family’s side.

Over a decade ago, Thomas thought he “was pretty much done” when doctors diagnosed him with a cancer that forms in the inner lining of blood vessels and lymph vessels called angiosarcoma. Patients with the disease have a very small chance of survival.

“I thought I was going to not see my kids grow up, and my biggest fear was that they wouldn’t remember me,” he told Fox News Digital.

But Thomas fought hard. And after going through four rounds of chemotherapy and surgery that led to a collapsed lung, he found his way into remission.

Then in 2021, Frank Thomas had another brush with death after doctors diagnosed him with severe heart failure.

A Decade After Beating Cancer, The 9/11 First Responder Faced Severe Heart Failure

“With the cancer, it was scary because the kids were little, and it was a very rare type of cancer,” Frank’s wife Joan Thomas said. “Ten years later we’re dealing with the heart and [we’re] once again back to Mount Sinai. We listen to the amazing team of doctors and [Frank] did what he needs to do.”

According to Dr. Anu Lala, a normal heart functions at a level of 55 to 65 percent. But Thomas’ heart was down to 15 percent.

“The heart was taking a toll on his entire body,” she said. “Your mental, emotional and spiritual state is also significantly impacted. To me, this is also a reminder of how intertwined the aspects of well-being are.”

Dr. Lala ended up putting several stents into Thomas’s arteries to relieve his blockages. But she credits his lifestyle changes for his survival.

Before his diagnosis, the 9/11 first responder was living off of a diet of pizza and fast food. And at best, he got around four to five hours of sleep.

“I really wasn’t living in a good way where I was taking care of myself,” Thomas admitted. “I was eating the wrong foods. I’ve taken more of a hands-on approach to what I eat now, the way I exercise … I didn’t exercise much prior.”

“Now, I watch everything that goes into my body,” he added. “I’m eating more organic food now, low fat, low calorie, a lot of vegetables, fruit … getting enough sleep.”

Today, his heart failure is in remission.

Because of hard work, Thomas has been able to watch “both of his older children graduate high school and he’s going to see his daughter graduate law school.”

And now that he’s on the other side, Thomas has advice for everyone who will listen.

“When you feel that there’s something wrong early, go see the doctor early,” he said. “Don’t wait. If you’re not feeling 100 percent, you’re not feeling that well, go see a doctor.”