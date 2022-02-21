alaska-airlines-launches-subscription-based-flight-service

Airlines are struggling right now. Air travel was way down last year because of the pandemic, but Netflix viewership was way up. Maybe that’s where Alaska Airlines found inspiration for its new subscription-based program. For a monthly fee, you can fly roundtrip to several destinations in the Southwestern United States. But there are a few caveats.

Earlier this week, Alaska Airlines launched Flight Pass. For $49 a month, you can take up to 24 roundtrips a year. But the service is only available for certain routes out of California, Nevada, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Reno, Nevada. Travelers can choose up to 100 daily routes out of 16 airports throughout the Flight Pass Networks, Business Insider reported.

You’ll need to book your flight at least two weeks in advance. Same-day booking is only available with Flight Pass Pro. That plan begins at $199 a month, but you can take twice as many flights a month than the cheaper option. You can reserve your seat as early as 90 days in advance with either plan.

“Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value,” said Alaska’s managing director of business development and products Alex Corey, in a press release. “Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests’ lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go.”

✈️🎟 NEW! Ready to choose your own travel adventure within California, Nevada or Arizona? With an Alaska Flight Pass subscription, you’ll land frequent, flexible flights for one flat fee. It’s your ticket to more tickets! Get started: https://t.co/iuSq6pqRSl pic.twitter.com/gfSWdxJacf — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) February 16, 2022

Members must still pay taxes and airport fees. Alaskan Airlines estimated that would be just under $30 per roundtrip. The airline will disclose any higher-than-normal nominal fees when you book your flight. Those will likely be higher during peak times.

For more information on Flight Pass visit, www.flightpass.alaskaair.com.

What Are America’s Best and Worst Airlines?

JetBlue may have some of the cheapest airfares, but you get what you pay for. At least that’s according to the Wall Street Journal‘s annual rankings of America’s best and worst-performing airlines. JetBlue Airways finished dead last out of the top nine airlines last year.

“Of JetBlue’s approximately 262,000 completed flights, 14.3 percent were delayed 45 minutes or longer, according to masFlight data,” The Wall Street Journal wrote. “Its on-time arrival percentage was 69.9 percent, second-worst in that category, behind Allegiant Travel Co.”

The newspaper released its list last month after evaluating seven criteria: on-time arrivals, canceled flights, extreme delays, mishandled luggage, tarmac waits longer than two hours, passengers being involuntarily bumped from flights, and customer complaints.

Delta Air Lines, which lead in five of the seven categories, reclaimed the top spot. Last year, Southwest Airlines held the pole position, but it slipped to third place this year behind Alaska Airlines. Check out the full list below.

1. Delta Air Lines

2. Alaska Airlines

3. Southwest Airlines

4. United Airlines

5. Allegiant Air

Tie-6. American Airlines

Tie-6. Frontier Airlines

8. Spirit Airlines

9. JetBlue Airways