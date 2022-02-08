Alaska Records Bitter Minus 91 Feels-Like Temperature That Breaks State’s All-Time Record Low

Early Monday morning, the wind chill temperature at Howard Pass in the Brooks Range, Alaska reached a record low. According to Dr. Brian Brettschneider, an Alaska-based climatologist, the feels-like temperature at Howard Pass had dropped to minus 91 degrees.

Howard Pass gets a lot of extreme weather, apparently. According to the climatologist, a few years ago it even had a wind-chill temperature of minus 100 degrees. Both the feels-like temperature and the wind chill temperature have beaten the actual lowest temperature ever recorded in Alaska. In other words, it felt colder on Monday morning than it has ever actually been in Alaska’s history.

The lowest temperature the state ever experienced was minus 80 degrees. The lowest temperature recorded was taken by a weather observer at Prospect Creek Camp on January 23, 1971. The highest temperature of that same day was minus 64 degrees.

Other Parts of Alaska Experienced Record High Temperatures

While Howard Pass is experiencing a record low feels-like temperature, other parts of Alaska are heating up. We mean that relatively, of course. It’s still very cold there. However, the state has been having record high temperatures for the last few months. In fact, the frigid state has been “experiencing the warmest temperature on record for any time between October 5th and April 21st.”

“In addition to setting a statewide record, #Kodiak obliterated the daily record by TWENTY degrees,” tweeted the NWS Anchorage account. “It is the warmest temperature on record for any time between October 5th and April 21st… Meaning this would’ve set monthly records in Nov, Jan, Feb, and Mar as well.” For most of us, we wouldn’t take another look at the thermometer if it said 65 degrees. But for Kodiak, Alaska, that temperature is astonishing. Especially right after Christmas, which is when it was recorded. Before then, the record high was 45 degrees in 1984.

Higher Temperatures Caused Icy Conditions

These higher temperatures in Alaska had an interesting side effect: ice. And lots of it. In fact, some people have even referred to it as “Icemageddon.” Those living in Alaska are no stranger to rough traveling conditions, but the ice was a cause for concern.

The state’s Department of Transportation even felt the need to address the icy conditions online. “Roads across the Interior & Fairbanks are covered in ice,” Alaska’s DOT tweeted. “So now what? Ice is extremely difficult to remove once it has bound to the road surface. Even though air temps were warm during #icemageddon2021, roads were at sub-zero temps, which caused ice to bind to the surface.”

Needless to say, Alaska has had a very interesting start to 2022. Not only have they gotten icy precipitation during a time that’s mostly dry, but it’s also happened during record high temperatures. In other parts of the state, it’s reaching record low temperatures. Looks like it might turn out to be another record-breaking year in general.