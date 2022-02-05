All IRS Accounts Will Soon Require ‘Video Selfie’: Everything to Know

Facial recognition software has made accessing our smartphones and login information much easier in an increasingly virtual world. For now, the IRS continues to navigate glitches and hackers nationwide this tax season. During which, the government agency has begun to require a “video selfie” for access to sensitive information on its website.

According to CNET, all IRS accounts will require ID.me registration, which is where the “video selfie” comes in. As virtual access to funds and documents become mainstream, the outlet explained how the new tool works and its risks.

First off, ID.me is a third-party service. Therefore, it has no official ties to the IRS, already making its use a bit questionable. That said, as users arrive at the IRS website and make brand new accounts, meant to access refund status, update personal information, or track disbursements, they must upload a “video selfie.”

For now, the news outlet reports that all older IRS accounts will remain accessible without the video selfie. However, by this summer, all users will have to utilize the tool.

The IRS’s latest update comes as the agency’s commissioner, Chuck Rettig, stated, “Identity verification is crucial to protect taxpayers and their information.”

Additionally, he said, “The IRS has been working hard to make improvements in this area, and this new verification process is designed to make IRS online applications as secure as possible for people.”

IRS Faces Concerns About Biases with New Identification Software

As stated, the update intends to better protect the security of IRS online users. However, others worry about the inclusion of a third-party private company collecting sensitive biometric data. The news outlet even pointed out the potentiality for racial and gender biases via the agency‘s newest addition.

That said, the IRS has begun to reconsider the use of ID.me following the aforementioned concerns. In response, ID.me issued a statement Monday emphasizing its dedication to user privacy.

“We are committed to ensuring everyone can verify their identity online and use it to access essential services.”

Additionally, ID.me founder Blake Hall explained, “Our 1:1 face match is comparable to taking a selfie to unlock a smartphone. ID.me does not use 1:many facial recognition, which is more complex and problematic.” Click here to learn more about the difference between the two types of facial recognition.

Still, critics of the security feature remain wary about an outside party having control over access to incredibly confidential information.

In fact, Caitlin Seeley George, campaign director at Fight For the Future said, “This announcement signals one of the largest expansions of facial recognition technology in the U.S. and there is no question that it will harm people’s privacy.”

So folks, as the IRS incorporates such a sensitive security feature within its website accessibility features, check back here to see how ID.me and the government agency’s pairing fairs among American people.